Dennis Clark swore he'd hang on to his signed Clemson helmet for the rest of his life.
The helmet, signed by former Tigers quarterback Tajh Boyd, is a keepsake for Clark by which he remembers his brother, Leroy, who lived in Arkansas and had down syndrome. Clark gave the helmet to Leroy on Clark's 50th birthday, but it made its way back to Clark when Leroy and Clark's mother were killed in a car wreck April 12, 2016.
Leroy was 43 years old. Clark said the day he got the phone call notifying him of the crash was the worst day of his life.
One day this summer, Clark brought his Jet Skis in to H&L Marine on Hwy 221 and saw Chris Phillips, a man with down syndrome who was a spitting image of his brother.
Everything Phillips did seemed just like Leroy. Clark bought him a doughnut and gave him a hug.
"Everything he does is identical to my brother," Clark said. "It's just crazy."
Clark quickly struck up a friendship with Phillips. He visited him again, bringing something he knew Phillips would like.
"I guess I just locked eyes with him, because his niece said, 'I knew something was up as soon as you walked in the door,'" Clark said. "It was like seeing my brother right there. I started talking to him and he was just like Leroy."
Weeks later, Clark got an idea. He'd pass the helmet his brother left behind on to Phillips. Phillips became a Clemson fan because his family roots for the team.
On Thursday, July 30, Clark opened the door to H&L Marine with a black cardboard box held behind his back.
After presenting it to Phillips, Clark hugged Phillips and teared up, thinking of the moments he'd like to share with his brother.
"I do anything I can for the handicapped," Clark said. "I don't care what kind of handicap it is, I want to help them."
Clark said he had help from Steve Riley, Howard Corley, Johnny Teague and Glenn Whitt in making it a special day for Phillips.
"I love him with my heart," Phillips said. His sister, Crystal Arnold, said they will keep the helmet in the shop to show it off for people who come in. She said Phillips will eventually bring it home to add to his collection of sports memorabilia.
Arnold said she appreciated Clark's gesture because it offered her the chance to connect with someone with a loved one who has down syndrome.
"It blesses my heart, because there are so many people around that do not recognize that they (people with down syndrome) are people too," Arnold said. "They still are people, even though they have special needs. They still love. It just makes my heart whole to see people gravitate towards him instead of pushing away from him."