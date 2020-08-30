The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources offers a variety of youth deer-hunting opportunities each year.
The DNR conducts some of these hunts on state-owned wildlife management areas. Others take place on private areas with the DNR as a co-sponsor, according to the DNR website.
Youths interested in hunting can take the South Carolina Hunter Education Course before or after attending a youth deer hunt.
The youth hunts' purpose is to properly introduce young hunters to the challenges, enjoyment and thrills associated with hunting white-tailed deer and to make sure their early experiences are conducted in a safe and ethical manner.
The age requirement for youths participating during these special hunts is 17 and younger.
During many of these events, youngsters are provided information and education on our hunting heritage, the role of hunting in wildlife management, sportsmanship and ethics as well as a brief refresher course on firearms safety. A parent or responsible adult must bring each youngster to the event and can accompany him or her during all activities at the firing range and during the hunt.
Statewide youth hunting days are also available on all private lands, and youths who are ages 17 and younger and are interested in hunting various wildlife species should take advantage of these opportunities. License requirements are waived for youths participating on these days. Youth hunters must be accompanied by a licensed adult 21 years of age or older and only the youth may take or attempt to take game. A list of the statewide hunting days and all Special DNR Hunts for Youth is available in the current South Carolina Rules and Regulations brochure.
So, what do youths get out of hunting. Here is a question-and-answer interview with Greenwood hunter Jordan Bearden, age 17.
QUESTION: When did you start hunting?
ANSWER: "I was about 6 or 7. We were deer hunting. I would go to sleep, and my dad would wake me up when a deer would walk by. We were in a two-man ladder stand."
QUESTION: Do you remember when you got your first deer?
ANSWER: "Yeah, I remember it. My dad was actually asleep when that deer walked out. We were looking over this clear cut, and I saw horns in the clear cut. I woke my dad up and showed it to him. When I shot him, it was kind of getting dark. I shot, and I thought he missed; but we went down there and he dropped. I was shaking. I couldn't breathe. I was excited."
QUESTION: What did your dad think?
ANSWER: "He was just hoping it was big enough. He was happy."
QUESTION: Do you eat the deer meat?
ANSWER: "Yes, we do. We've got a few people we give some to every year."
QUESTION: What keeps you interested in hunting?
ANSWER: "It's just a good feeling whenever you see a deer walk out."
QUESTION: Do you hunt for other things?
ANSWER: "Yes, I duck hunt on public lands. I've got a few buddies who have ponds and swamps we hunt. I'm taking a trip with them to Arkansas in January. They've got a bunch of birds down there."
QUESTION: What's the difference between duck hunting and deer hunting?
ANSWER: "Duck hunting is more fun to me. My brother got me into duck hunting when I was like 13. I use a rifle with deer and a shotgun with duck hunting."
QUESTION: What would you say to kids who are younger who might be interested in hunting?
ANSWER: "I would just tell them to get out there an try it because it is fun. It takes patience. I still don't have good patience for it, and I've been doing it for a long time."
QUESTION: How do you find the deer?
ANSWER: "About five years ago, they made it legal to hunt deer over corn. It used to be illegal, but it's legal now."
QUESTION: How often do you see deer?
ANSWER: "It goes off the moon phase. With like a full moon, the deer's going to be up all night."
QUESTION: Do you participate in clay sports?
ANSWER: "Yes. Right now, I'm about to try to take my buddy because dove season is coming up."
QUESTION: What do people get out of hunting?
ANSWER: "It really helps you bond with people. I'm about to head to my hunting club and take my deer cameras. It's some bonding time with my dad."
QUESTION: What's the point of a deer camera?
ANSWER: "You can get them patterned and see what time they are coming in there every day. I've got about three different cameras out, and, if I've got a big buck on camera, I'm going to hunt in there. If not, I'm going to check my other cameras. I'm going to hunt wherever I've got the best deer at."
QUESTION: What would you tell people about hunting deer?
ANSWER: "DNR checks the tags. They watch the deer population and say how many deer you can kill. Some people don't hunt right. They kill deer and throw them out on the road."