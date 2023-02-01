Dixie senior Hunter Satterfield signed his letter of intent with Presbyterian College on Wednesday. In the front row are Christy Geddings, Hunter Satterfield, Chris Satterfield. In the back row are Chuck Geddings, Debbie Ashley, Dixie Athletic Director Jason Burton, head football coach Vic Lollis and Albert Ashley.
DUE WEST — Last summer, Hunter Satterfield attended a camp hosted at Presbyterian as he was trying to get his first college offer.
He ran his 40-yard dash and the Blue Hose saw all they needed to of the rising senior — they offered him a spot on their football team that day.
On Wednesday, Satterfield officially accepted their offer, signing his letter of intent at Dixie High School.
"I've been waiting for this moment a long time," Satterfield said. "I've been playing football since I was 6 or 7 years old. It's all I've been dreaming about. It feels good to actually do it."
Satterfield was the engine that made Dixie go the past few seasons. The wing-back accounted for more than 700 yards this year on offense in a down year for the senior. As a junior, he ran for more than 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns.
But he got most of his recognition the past two years on defense. Satterfield was an All-State defensive performer in 2021 and this year was a dominant defensive back, racking up 43 total tackles while intercepting six passes and breaking up another three as a safety.
"I'm very proud of the young man," Dixie coach Vic Lollis said. "I'm glad he's going somewhere to play ball. He's got unusual talent and skills. He can play college ball. There are things that he does that you just can't coach."
Satterfield doesn't have a position yet, as he could line up at running back, wide receiver or safety for the Blue Hose.
"I went on an official visit there, and it feels like a hometown vibe. The coaches are good and they want to win," Satterfield said. "I want to help them win."
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.