Dixie senior Hunter Satterfield signed his letter of intent with Presbyterian College on Wednesday. In the front row are Christy Geddings, Hunter Satterfield, Chris Satterfield. In the back row are Chuck Geddings, Debbie Ashley, Dixie Athletic Director Jason Burton, head football coach Vic Lollis and Albert Ashley. 

 CODY ESTREMERA | INDEX-JOURNAL

DUE WEST — Last summer, Hunter Satterfield attended a camp hosted at Presbyterian as he was trying to get his first college offer.

He ran his 40-yard dash and the Blue Hose saw all they needed to of the rising senior — they offered him a spot on their football team that day. 

