Racing. Dirtbikes. Cornhole. Baseball. Kickboxing.
Hunter Noffz has always had a hobby.
His latest one, arm wrestling, is more like an obsession.
Noffz, a Greenwood native, won an IFA world arm wrestling qualifying tournament last weekend. As a result, he’s headed to the world championships in September in Orlando, Florida.
“I found the competition, and I went out there and I pretty much smoked everybody, kind of surprised myself,” Noffz said. “That’s when I really fell in love with it. I really had a passion for it and started putting all my time into it. It’s taken off real fast, a lot more than I thought it would.”
Noffz graduated from Emerald High School and played travel baseball and raced dirtbikes growing up. He won a national dirtbike racing championship, but moved on to some different hobbies. He’s competed in kickboxing and cornhole tournaments, too.
Arm wrestling had been an interest most of his life, but the extent was challenging his father at home or his friends on nights out.
When the opportunity to compete for money in a semi-professional environment came about, Noffz fixated on it.
“It’s different from just a sport you go do on the weekends,” Noffz said. “It’s my daily routine and what I do every day. It’s all I think about. I daydream about it when I’m at work.”
He wakes up at 4 a.m. most weekday mornings and trains at Planet Fitness. The early wakeup gives him time to train and stay motivated, but also affords plenty of time in the afternoon to spend with his girlfriend and newborn son.
In a way, his training continues at work, too. Noffz works at Velux, a glass manufacturer. He often lifts heavy glass panels. He remarked that coworkers sometimes find him a little crazy when he watches arm wrestling videos on breaks and uses hand grippers to train his grip.
“People laugh at me at work, because I’m on a table just practicing different ways, just kind of like shadow arm wrestling,” Noffz said.
Last weekend’s win in Cottonwood, Alabama, was his first big break. He’s only been arm wrestling seriously for about one year.
“Now I have more of a target on my back now, especially with the amount of time I’ve been doing it,” Noffz said. “Most of these guys have been doing it five or six years and I come in at a year and just come out of nowhere.”
When Noffz first started arm wrestling, he challenged an opponent from Alabama at a tournament. Oftentimes, arm wrestlers will challenge someone else outside of a competition and arm wrestle for money agreed upon between the two.
Everyone told him he was “biting off more than he could chew,” Noffz said, and they must have been right.
“He smashed me, killed me,” Noffz said.
That embarrassment led Noffz to take it up a level. He got with Chad Silvers, a 7-time arm wrestling world champion from Roebuck, and started training.
Before Noffz met Silvers, he was doing the best he could by watching YouTube videos and mimicking techniques.
“He already is a gifted arm wrestler, the foundation’s there,” Silvers said. “It’s good to have someone who has a lot of experience to teach you the shortcuts to get to the top a lot faster.”
It’s rare, Silvers said, that he works with an arm wrestler as young and raw as Noffz. He put Noffz on a workout program and Noffz saw better results in competitions almost immediately.
“He’s so young and up-and-coming that he doesn’t have a lot of bad techniques because he’s just starting out and he’s raw,” Silvers said. “If you can find someone that’s just starting out that has the drive that he has and get them on the right path early, they really are successful early on.”
When Noffz goes over the hobbies he’s tackled in the past, he bookends the list with the admission that he never felt the need to stick with any of them for too long.
Dirtbike racing curtailed when he was getting ready to be a father. He couldn’t quite stick with kickboxing.
Arm wrestling is different. He wouldn’t be in the gym at 4:30 a.m. if that wasn’t true.
“I’m huge on motivation,” Noffz said. “Motivation only lasts so long, but dedication, when you put passion and dedication into something, you can do anything with it.”
By September, Noffz says he will be a world champion.
“It’s going to happen, for sure,” Noffz said. “They’ll see me on the WAL (World Armwrestling League). I will be there the next couple of years.”