With its loss on Tuesday, the Emerald baseball team was officially eliminated from playoff contention. Instead of bowing out on the rest of the season, the Vikings battled back against a Union County team that knocked them out of the playoffs 48 hours earlier, winning 5-2 on Tuesday.
"These guys have every reason in the world to lay off the gas. We've had a tough year and faced a lot of adversity, but came out tonight and just played baseball for the love of it. We really got after it," Emerald coach Mack Hite said.
The confidence started with righty Will Howard.
Howard, who struggled in his previous outing was brilliant on Thursday. The freshman went the distance, allowing just two runs off four hits while striking out three. Sixty-three of his 88 pitches went for a strike.
"He's just a competitor," Hite said. "He went out there and got ahead of a lot of hitters. He had his best stuff going tonight. The defense played well behind him. Overall, probably one of the better games that we've played. It's good to see us continue to work and get better."
He threw 22 first-pitch strikes to the 26 batters he faced.
Offensively, the Vikings answered whenever they needed.
After allowing a run in the top of the third, Emerald tied the game on a two-out single by Cole Ison.
In the fourth, Emerald once again trailed by a run, but this time, the Vikings took the lead and never looked back, scoring four runs in the frame. The inning was highlighted by a two-RBI single by Howard, a Union County error that plated two runs and a single by Maddox Moor that scored the game's final run.
All five Emerald runs were scored with two outs.
"I think we were looking for opportunities and trying to get guys on," Hite said. "Chris leads it off with a double, he's hustling out of the box. It was exciting for us to extend that inning and get more momentum and give Will even more confidence to go out there and finish."
Ison finished 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI, while Howard went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
