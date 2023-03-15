Will Howard had been carrying Emerald all night Wednesday, and the game’s final three outs weren’t going to be any different.
After Dixie got two runners on with no outs in a one-run game in the seventh, Emerald coach Mack Hite paid a visit to the mound.
Hite had confidence in Howard. There was no one in the bullpen, and Hite let the sophomore pitcher get back to work.
First batter after the huddle?
Strikeout.
Dixie then successfully attempted a double steal. Didn’t matter to Howard.
Strikeout.
Last batter up? Strike one. Strike two. Strike three.
Strikeout.
Howard totaled 15 strikeouts and slammed the Emerald baseball team’s only two hits in a 2-1 nail-biting win over Dixie.
“Never had a doubt that we were going to get out of that inning,” Hite said. “He did a great job tonight, he just competes, he’s a competitor, he was fired up right there at the end to finish that game and he just finds a way to get it done.”
On the bump, Howard obviously put up some impressive numbers. The sophomore amounted to 64 strikes out of the 95 pitches he threw and didn’t allow a walk all night.
At the plate, Howard was just as impactful, going 2-for-2 in his at-bats, both of which were huge in a game where runs came at a premium. Howard helped his team strike first in the first inning with an RBI double into deep center field that scored Beau Hite from second.
The Vikings kept the score at 1-0 thanks in part to Howard’s heroics on the mound, but in the fifth, he swung away again. Howard hit another double to send Maddox Moore to third, which later set up an RBI groundout from Eli Swancey.
That run proved to be an ultimate decider Wednesday, as Dixie’s lone run came in the sixth off a Brandon Hersberger RBI single. The Vikings followed that up with an out on the base paths, later giving Howard the opportunity to strike out the side in the seventh to notch the victory.
“I just love getting the job done, doing whatever it takes to get our team the win,” Howard said.
Outside of Howard, Emerald had a tough time hitting at the plate, particularly with runners on. The Vikings left multiple runners stranded, including three in a third inning where Emerald had the bases loaded with two outs but couldn’t convert.
A lot of Emerald’s struggles at the plate could be accredited to Dixie freshman Keegan Snipes who struck out six Vikings. Freshman Staylon Johnson also added two more strikeouts in the game for the Hornets.
“(Snipes) did a really good job of wiggling out of some tough spots and really making some big pitches in some tough situations and getting us out of some key spots and keeping the game close, giving ourselves a chance,” Dixie coach Michael Turner said.
With the win, Emerald has back-to-back wins for the first time in the young season after dropping four in a row.
“It’s great. Winning beats the heck out of losing,” Hite said. “Very proud of our team, proud of their fight, staying in that ballgame.
“(Dixie) competed, their pitcher did a really good job as well, so tip of the cap to those guys, they did a good job fighting tooth and nail and had a chance to win that game late, so you gotta tip your hat. It was a good baseball game.”