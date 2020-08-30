While there has never been a documented bear attack or injury in South Carolina, there remains a substantial bear population in the Upstate and Midlands. Preventing a confrontation with a bear is a regular precaution for camping in South Carolina and North Carolina.
South Carolina is known to have about 900 black bears, most of which live in the mountains. In 2019, bear sightings in coastal South Carolina rose, with the state Department of Natural Resources citing loss of habitat as a possible reason.
When camping, it is recommended by the website BearWise, which provides information on black bear populations and precautions, to choose an area without proximity to natural food sources or without dense tree cover.
Keeping dogs leashed and not leaving behind scraps of food are basic precautions against a possible bear encounter. Cooking 100 yards from the campsite, changing clothes after cooking and suspending a bag with food supplies and leftovers in a tree can help prevent an overnight visit from a bear.
Black bears are "seldom aggressive and attacks are rare," according to BearWise. If you encounter a bear, it is recommended not to panic or make loud noises. Calmly turning the other way and walking away from the bear is recommended.