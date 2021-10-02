NINETY SIX
When Michelle Burton was a child, her father used to take her camping and fishing at Lake Greenwood State Park.
One of Burton’s fondest memories is stopping by the 702 Bait & Tackle shop on Highway 702 near the park entrance.
“We always came in here as kids,” Michelle said of her and her husband, Richard. “We always camped at the campground. Me and my daddy would always go fishing, and he would always bring me in here.”
The shop first opened in the mid-1960s, Michelle said, and she has great memories of Johnny Greene, the man who ran the store, which still has the original sign on the canopy outside.
“He ran this store for every bit of 45 years,” Michelle said. “He was the only person in Greenwood at the time who had the block ice. He had a machine and he would just chunk it off and people would buy it. It would stay cold for three or four days.”
Michelle recalls Greene having a worm farm just outside the shop. The remnants of it still remain.
After Greene closed the shop, it reopened a few times, the last time as a bar before it closing last year.
Richard worked as a carpenter, and Michelle was a corrections officer at Leath Correctional Institute. When they saw the shop was up for sale, they jumped at the opportunity. It was a dream come true.
“My husband loves bait and tackle,” Michelle said. “This is his passion. We have a pond, and he fishes on the lake. He always wanted to open up a bait and tackle shop and make it affordable for everybody because it’s high.”
The shop sits on the quiet highway leading to the park’s main entrance. The Burtons sell large and small minnows, crickets, worms, artificial bait, rods and reels and a plethora of food and beverage items.
“A lot of people can’t find crickets right now,” Michelle said.
The Burtons hope to bring back the friendly atmosphere the former owner offered for so many years.
“He was always so bubbly and outgoing,” Michelle said. “Everybody loved him. Everybody used to stop in here. It was just the place to go.”
The Burtons said they’ve advertised on Facebook, but word-of-mouth advertising is the best kind.
“Everybody who comes in here is so glad we are back open,” Michelle said. “We’re the only store back this way. There are plenty of people who live down here, and all the campers who are down here at the state park are so glad that we’re back open.”
The store owners don’t only offer bait and tackle. They serve up advice. It’s the way they remember Greene doing it.
“They (customers) ask what kind of fish are biting, where they are biting at, what do you use to catch with,” Michelle said.