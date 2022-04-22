In its three home games in April, Greenwood tallied 31 runs waltzing to wins over the No. 2 team in 4A Eastside, region rival Greenville and Crescent. With an opportunity to play the first playoff game in the confines of their own ballpark, the Eagles jumped at the opportunity by defeating Greer on Friday, 12-4.
The win locks up second place in Class 4A Region 2, guaranteeing at least one home game at Greenwood High School.
"It's a huge accomplishment," Eagles senior shortstop Lowndes Still said. " … I think it's been since 2014 or 2015 since we've had a home playoff game. Our goal was to win region and we came up a bit short, but to have a home playoff game in seven or eight years, that's huge."
Despite the anticipation, Greenwood started the game flat, as Greer jumped out to an early three-run lead, scoring in the first three consecutive innings.
Needing a spark on offense, the Eagles turned to freshman Landen Still, Lowndes' younger brother. In his fourth game with the varsity team, Landen came through sending a curveball to right field for a home run. His first of the season awoke the bats as Greenwood rattled off all 12 of its runs from the fourth inning until the sixth.
"We feel like as long as we stay out of the big inning, we're going to have the big inning," Greenwood coach Matt Baker said. "As long as we keep fighting and keep battling with the offense that we have, we feel really good about our chances here."
Each Greenwood "big inning" was capped off by a long ball: Landen Still's solo home run in the fourth inning, Elijah Tiller's three-run home run in the fifth, and not to be outdone by his younger brother — Lowndes Still found the bleachers with a three-run home run in the sixth.
For Baker, it wasn't the home runs, but rather the way the team battled through at-bats was crucial in the Eagles' win.
"(Watching) everybody grind out at-bats ... it was huge," Baker said. "We have to fight for our team and we did a great job of minimizing our strikeouts by grinding out our at-bats."
Greenwood will play its final regular-season home game on Monday when the Eagles host Aiken. As for the first round of the playoffs, Greenwood will face the No. 3-seed from Region 1.
"We are proud to represent this town and that's what I am most proud of," Lowndes Still said. "We're proud to give them a home game."
