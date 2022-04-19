Lander’s Maxime Legros had been there before.
With just 18 holes left, the senior was in the lead and was in the hunt for the first win of his career. That win alluded him despite finishing in the top 10 in 13 of the 16 events, he played in the last two seasons. In the past, a few mistakes in the final round cost the senior, but in one of his last appearances as a Bearcat, he wasn’t going to let this one go.
“I’ve always been thinking about it,” Legros said. “I was in positions to win a couple of times but I always blew it on the last day. … Everyone was talking to me about it during the practice round. (Jake Stoneham and Gaston Edberg) told me ‘God has a plan for you. You’re gonna win this week.’ I said, ‘All right if you say so.’”
In the storybook ending athletes dream of, Legros won the Peach Belt Conference Individual Championship, becoming the second Bearcat in program history to complete the feat. Along with the win, he tied his career-low shooting a 67 to finish the tournament 7-under-par.
“Max had been really close to winning several times,” Lander coach Mark Riddle said. “He had a chance to win Copperhead which is one of the strongest tournaments and finished second there. … It was just awesome (to see him win). I knew he wanted it and I knew he could do it.”
The perfect sendoff came with its challenges. Earlier in the tournament on No. 18, Legros hit a ball across the canal that surrounds the green.
After confirming the ball wasn’t out of bounds, the senior took a page from Gary Woodland, opting to take off his pants to wade across the water, and hit his approach shot to the green.
On Sunday, once again on No. 18, Legros had to battle through another tough shot. After hooking his tee shot left, the senior again had to deal with the water. His ball landed five feet from the canal, but Legros kept his composure — and his pants on — as he used his nine-iron to chip the ball onto the green and save par.
“Obviously, the more you play, the easier it is because the more confidence you have in the next shot,” Legros said. “I was just in a good mood that day. I got very unlucky and I just didn’t care. I’m just gonna try and do the best I can possibly learn better and see what happens.”
Legros’ demeanor is something Riddle has relied on heavily this season and with a chance to compete in the Division II National Championships, a factor that makes the senior an immediate contender to pick up the second win of his career.
“He’s very patient,” Riddle said. “If he makes eight or nine-straight pars, so be it. I know the birdies are coming. … He’s going to hit a bad shot, every good player hits a bad shot here and there. But he recovers very well, so that’s why I feel like he’s still got a lot in front of him to finish here.”