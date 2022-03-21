After a multitude of flyballs that died on the warning track, Greenwood's Zoey Montgomery drove a pitch out of the park. The sophomore connected on a fastball that sailed over the left-field fence for her first high school home run. The two-run long ball highlighted a 4-0 Eagles win Monday over Abbeville.
"Well the kid never quits working," Greenwood coach Gerald Gates said. "I mean, she's out here before practice hitting balls on the field and constantly hits the fence (while) we're out there shagging balls for her. We'd say 'It'll come, it'll come, just keep doing what you do.'"
The reps paid off for Montgomery as she dominated at the plate, going 3-for-4 with the home run and a double against the Panthers. She also scored all four runs and added a stolen base.
The home run in the bottom of the fifth inning gave starting pitcher Aubrey Holland the run support she needed, pitching a complete-game shutout. The fellow sophomore allowed just two hits to a Panthers offense that tallied five or more runs during their six-game winning streak.
She also recorded nine strikeouts and stranded eight runners on base in the win.
"When she (has) runners in scoring position, I think she gets mad," Gates said. "When she gets mad, that's when you know she's going to bear down, grit her teeth and get kids out."
When the ball was put in play, the Greenwood defense was there as the Eagles did not allow an extra-base hit against the Panthers.
"I thought defensively we played really well," Gates said. "Anytime you shut a team out especially of Abbeville's offensive caliber, you feel like you've done pretty well defensively. We made some plays that in the past, we didn't always make. That impressed me and I told the girls, 'This just proves to you that whatever you want to accomplish this year is possible, if you'll work hard.'"
