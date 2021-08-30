When the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020, Bryant Stewart was looking for a way to stay active. Normally, he played in a basketball league with his friends, but, when the gyms were closed, he had to find a different sports outlet.
The Lexington native made the switch from the hardwood to the grass, where he and several friends played disc golf. The quartet, made up of Stewart, Josh Stevenson, Matthew Banks and Zach Buchanan, made the hour-and-a-half drive from Lexington to play in the Greenwood disc golf tournament.
“I’m a COVID baby,” Stewart said. “When COVID happened, all of us met pretty regularly to play basketball. When the gyms got shut down, we were just looking for a sport to play where we get the fellowship, be around each other and be outside.”
Stewart and his friends were some of the 70 participants who took part in Saturday’s disc golf tournament, which served as the official opening for the new 18-hole course built around the Greenwood Civic Center.
“My wife grew up going to — and working at — Camp Fellowship, so I knew about the area,” Stewart said. “I’m part of a local Facebook disc golf group, and they mentioned this tournament was happening. I just wanted to come check it out and see camp again. Just come out here and have a good time.”
Since the start of the pandemic, outside non-contact sports have become more popular, and disc golf is no exception. Like Stewart, many people started getting into the sport after the shutdown.
Lately, there have been courses opening across Greenwood County, as three courses have opened in the surrounding cities of Saluda, Due West and Laurens.
Jacob Bradley is a former high school baseball player who attends Lander University. He got into the sport while playing at Lander’s disc golf course but started playing at Greenwood’s course after Lander’s course eliminated a few holes to put up more buildings on campus.
“I got into disc golf playing at the Lander disc golf course,” Bradley said. “I started playing here whenever they put in this course here. It’s been really fun. I’ve enjoyed it. I stopped playing baseball after high school, so disc golf was just an alternative to get back into the competitive scene.”
The course is spread across the 85-acre Greenwood County Park, bending around the baseball fields and behind the farmers market.
A full picture and layout of the new course is available online at gwdcountyparksandrec.org/discgolf..