Members of the Clemson football team pose for a photo in front of the Clemson Tiger topiary on Monday. From left are Marcus Tate, Sage Ennis, Beaux Collins, K.J. Henry, Jesiah Carlton, Ashley Spiers, Phil Mafah, Barrett Carter, Davis Allen, Will Shipley and C.J. Spiller.
For the first time in two years, Uptown Greenwood was decked out in orange and purple as “Tiger Rag” blared through speakers.
Although players were not running down the hill at Memorial Stadium, nine Clemson Tigers players and running backs coach C.J. Spiller made their way through a throng of fans, signing autographs and posing for photos at the Clemson Tiger Fan Day on Monday.
In front of the Clemson Tiger topiary at Countybank Plaza, fans got the chance to meet Will Shipley, K.J. Henry and other members of the Tigers as part of the monthlong South Carolina Festival of Flowers festivities.
“We were over the moon excited that we were going to have it again this year,” Lisa Saunders, a member of the Greater Greenwood Clemson Club, said. “It’s just a great community event and to let them meet and greet these players and hear about going to college, it’s a real connection. We’ve absolutely loved it and we appreciate Clemson taking the time.”
For sophomores Barrett Carter and Sage Ennis, it was their first trip to Greenwood. It was also one of their first events since the COVID-19 pandemic limited in-person events.
“I think it’s huge just to see the support from all of the fans but also to network ourselves and put our names out there,” Carter said. “It’s awesome to see everyone come out and show their support. It really makes you feel appreciated and it was a great experience. I’m hoping to come back next year.”
For Ennis, he enjoyed coming to the Emerald City after more than two years of limited fan interaction. The redshirt sophomore said the visit was another reminder of how vast the Clemson fanbase is.
“There are times where you don’t realize how big the Clemson community is,” Ennis said. “When you’re back home or you’re in a different state and you run into someone because you have Clemson stuff on or maybe your backpack has the logo on it. They’ll ask you if you go to Clemson and then you realize how big the support is and it really blows your mind. It’s awesome.”
