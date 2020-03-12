Hoiberg defends decision to coach
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg, facing criticism for coaching his team when he was not feeling well, wrote in a social media post Thursday he would not have been on the bench if he knew his presence could expose others to illness.
“Please let it be known that I would never do anything that would put my team, family or anyone else in harm’s way,” Hoiberg wrote on Twitter.
Hoiberg was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after he left Wednesday night’s 89-64 loss to Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament with about four minutes left. The team and staff were held in the locker room for about two hours after the game out of concern over possible exposure to the new coronavirus.
Mayweather’s ex found dead
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — An ex-girlfriend of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. who was the mother of three of his children was found dead in a Southern California suburb, authorities said.
The coroner’s office confirmed Wednesday that the woman was Josie Harris, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told KABC-TV.
The woman was found just before 10 p.m. Tuesday in a vehicle parked in the driveway of her apparent residence just outside the city of Santa Clarita and firefighters pronounced her dead, a sheriff’s department statement said.
Sheriff’s investigators and the coroner’s office were working to determine the cause of death, Villanueva said.
Packers release Jimmy Graham
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have released tight end Jimmy Graham after the 33-year-old veteran spent two seasons with the franchise.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced the move Thursday. Graham had tweeted out a reference to his “next opportunity’” on Wednesday after ESPN reported his release was imminent.
The move creates about $8 million in cap space for the Packers.
Graham caught 38 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns last season. He had 55 receptions for 636 yards and two scores in 2018.
Titans release Wake, Lewis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have waived linebacker Cameron Wake after one season into what had been a three-year contract.
The Titans also announced Thursday they waived running back Dion Lewis, who still had two years left on the contract he signed in March 2018.
Wake, who turned 38 on Jan. 30, signed with the Titans last spring after 10 seasons with Miami. The one-time All Pro and five-time Pro Bowl linebacker got 2 1/2 sacks in Tennessee’s season-opening win at Cleveland, giving him 100 1/2 for his career.
Wake also had a safety in that game.
But he didn’t have another sack in the next eight games before being placed on injured reserve in late November. Wake was due to count approximately $8.2 million against the salary cap.
Orioles’ Mancini has surgery for cancer
SARASOTA, Fla. — Baltimore Orioles star Trey Mancini underwent surgery Thursday to remove a malignant tumor from his colon.
The tumor was discovered last week during a colonoscopy, team officials said. Lab results and the timetable for Mancini’s recovery will not be known until next week.
Mancini left the team on Saturday. The Orioles provided few details at the time, except to say he was slated to undergo “a non-baseball medical procedure.”
Russia restricted to 10 track athletes
MONACO — Russia’s track team was limited to 10 athletes for the Tokyo Olympics and the country’s federation was fined $10 million by the sport’s governing body on Thursday.
World Athletics passed the latest package of sanctions after the Russian track federation’s new president accepted charges that fake documents were used under the previous management to give an athlete an alibi for missing a doping test.
Russia has been suspended by World Athletics since 2015 for widespread doping, and was threatened with possible expulsion because of the documents case.
Dolphins won’t pick up option on Kilgore
MIAMI — A person familiar with the decision says the Miami Dolphins have decided not to pick up a contact option on center Daniel Kilgore, and he’ll become a free agent next week.
The person confirmed the decision to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because it hadn’t been announced.
Kilgore started 13 games for the Dolphins last season, when they ranked 27th in offense and went 5-11. The team is expected to have four new starters in the offensive line in 2020.