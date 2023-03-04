There’s not a lot Da’Quean Lewis can’t do on a basketball court.
He can score seemingly at will, and in myriad ways, grab a rebound, hit an open teammate with an accurate pass and even come up on the defensive end, rejecting a shot or two a game while swiping a couple of possessions too.
He was one of five varsity players on the Calhoun Falls boys basketball team, leading the Flashes to a third-round playoff appearance.
Alongside all of that, he earned the Index-Journal boys basketball Player of the Year.
“It’s huge for me, knowing that my hard work is paying off,” Lewis said. “”It’s huge being from Calhoun Falls and getting the recognition. Usually, it’s like they sleep on you really. It’s great. Now maybe people can wake up now.”
Lewis has been a force for the Flashes ever since he stepped on the floor as an eighth grader, but this year, he turned it to another level.
In 24 games this year, he averaged 23.1 points, while shooting a staggering 77% from the floor.
“He’s a special young man,” Calhoun Falls coach Shawn Turman said. “From the time he first touched a basketball, and even in other sports, he’s always been the standout. For him to transpire into the player that he is now, the ceiling is unlimited for him. When he puts his head down and he knows that he has to do what he has to do, I don’t think anyone can stop him.
“I’ve seen him do some things this year that I just fold my arms and shake my head.”
He also led the Lakelands in free-throw percentage, hitting 86% of his attempts from the line. He, along with his Calhoun Falls teammates, dominated at the line because of the number of live-game reps they shoot in practice.
“I shoot free throws all the time. If I can hit a 3, then there’s no reason I shouldn’t be able to hit a free throw,” the junior said.
Alongside his shooting, he averaged six rebounds, four assists, three steals and even a block in 24 games this year, en route to being named as an All-State selection and Region 2-A Player of the Year.
“He still has some things he needs to work on, and that’s all of us, but he’s a coach’s dream to coach and to have on your team, knowing that he is one of the five guys that can go get a bucket when you need it,” Turman said.
While the Flashes didn’t end their season exactly where they wanted, in the third round, this season was the farthest Lewis has ever gone in the playoffs.
“With the loss, it just motivated me for next year to go even harder so we can get to state,” Lewis said.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.