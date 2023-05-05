DUE WEST — It looked like the Dixie softball team would face a real test Friday night in the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs.
The Hornets did — at least for a few innings.
Dixie, which breezed to 20-run shutout win a few days ago, blew open a close game on Friday with an eight-run fourth inning and then forced the mercy rule in the fifth, beating Ridge Spring-Monetta 13-3.
"We just adjusted to the pitching," Dixie coach Samantha Ferguson said. "We saw it a couple of times and then we made some adjustments in the box, and they were able to hit. Once we started hitting, the pitcher seemed to get a little rattled. That little dropball, we were able to adjust to it and square up and hit it. Once one can get on base, it's usually contagious."
Every Dixie player who played had at least one hit, with seven of them coming in the fourth inning alone. Then Merri Beth Jacks crushed a two-run triple in the fifth to end the game.
"For a while, she (RS-M pitcher Sammi McCarson) was throwing inside dropballs," Jacks said. "That one, I think, was a pretty good pitch."
Jacks led the way for Dixie at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, triple and four RBIs. Addie Smith was also 2-for-3 for the Hornets. The parade of Dixie hits included Reaganne Stoll, Ashton Crocker, Mati Cox, Makenzie McElrath, Hailey Hill, Peyton Ashley and Allie Simpson. Cox and Crocker each had a pair of RBIs in the game.
"Everybody's bats are hot," Ferguson said. "We look good in the box. We're taking good pitches. We're being smart. We're working the count, which is very encouraging for me to see, and that makes me happy."
Top-seeded Dixie (12-6) was coming off a 20-0 drubbing of C.A. Johnson in its first-round matchup. This one looked like it might be different.
The Trojans (13-8) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Dixie responded to tie the game in the bottom half. The Hornets added another run in the second, then bats went quiet until Dixie's explosive fourth frame.
Cox went the distance in the circle for Dixie, pitching five innings and allowing just five hits. She struck out six batters and walked none.
"I felt like my pitches were working a little better after the first inning," Cox said. "They kind of had more movement to them. That's a big thing for me. I'm not big and overpowering. I just try to hit my spots. The score does not show how tight that ballgame was."
RS-M pitcher McCarson took the loss, giving up 13 hits, while striking out two and walking four.
Ruby Powell went 1-for-3 with two RBIs to pace the Trojans.
Dixie will host the Upper State District 2 championship on Wednesday night. The Hornets will face the winner of Monday's loser's bracket final. Dixie can capture the district title by winning the first game on Wednesday. If a second game is needed, it will follow.
"You've got to buckle down and play in playoff games," Ferguson said. "You can't take any plays off. Going from a game like C.A. Johnson, we didn't have much put in play to us. This helped us, for sure, to have some competition, with the possibility of seeing them again."
Cox said the early closeness of the game was somewhat of a blessing.
"I think it got us more playoff-ready," she said. "That's more of a playoff-type game than that first game. That's how they are going to be from here or out."
Jacks agrees with Cox.
"With teams that aren't very competitive, it's kind of hard for us to stay up," she said. "With teams that put the ball in play, it's easier for us to stay up."