Hilinski to transfer to Northwestern
Quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who spent the past two seasons at South Carolina, announced Tuesday night via a Twitter post he will transfer to Northwestern. Hilinski announced his intention to transfer earlier this month.
The Gamecocks now have Luke Doty and Colten Gauthier as potential starters for next season.
Hall of Fame pitcher Don Sutton dies at 75
LOS ANGELES — Don Sutton, a Hall of Fame pitcher who was a stalwart of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation spanning an era from Sandy Koufax to Fernando Valenzuela, died Tuesday. He was 75.
The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, said Sutton died at his home in Rancho Mirage, California, after a long struggle with cancer. The Atlanta Braves, for whom Sutton was a long-time broadcaster, said he died in his sleep.
Mets fire GM Porter for sending explicit texts
NEW YORK — Just more than a month after joining the New York Mets as general manager, Jared Porter was fired Tuesday for sending sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs in their front office.
ESPN reported late Monday that Porter sent dozens of unanswered texts to the woman, including a picture of “an erect, naked penis.”
Carolina-Nashville first NHL postponement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NHL has postponed its first game since the league’s season began, calling off Tuesday night’s game between Carolina and the Predators hours after the Hurricanes won the first of a two-game set in Nashville.
The NHL did not specify which team prompted the postponement, though four Hurricanes players were added to the COVID-19 list Tuesday. The NHL already postponed the start of the Dallas Stars’ season after six players and two staff members tested positive for the virus.