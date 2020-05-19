State parks in South Carolina have reopened, and so have many businesses in the state.
While reopening continues, it’s still smart to stick to activities that make social distancing easy. Many people will turn to hiking, and state parks offer all levels of difficulty and scenery.
These are the best hiking trails in the Lakelands. Each have differing levels of difficulty.
Long Cane Loop TrailThis trail includes more than 20 miles of hiking, but can be adjusted to shorter loops. The hiking and horse trail near Abbeville that includes a view of the largest hickory tree in the United States. The trail starts at Fell Camp.
How to get there: From Greenwood Mall (also known as Cross Creek Mall), take Hwy 72 west toward Abbeville for 1.3 miles. Turn left onto Calhoun Road and travel 1.7 miles. Turn right onto Hwy 10 and travel 6.2 miles. Turn right onto S 24-4 and travel 2.4 miles to entrance on left. Turn right into entrance.
Cherokee Path TrailThis trail at Lake Greenwood State Park is a 1.5-mile out-and-back trail that provides an easy stroll through the scenery near Lake Greenwood. The trail is well-marked, according to SCTrails.net, and crosses the Star Fort historical site.
How to get there: From the intersection of SC 34 and SC 248 in Ninety Six, drive south on SC 248 for 2 miles. The entrance to the park is on the left.
Lake Greenwood Nature TrailThe Lake Greenwood Nature Trail is a 0.7-mile loop that ventures onto a peninsula that offers a view of three sides of Lake Greenwood. The trail is an easy walk that can be completed in an hour or two.
How to get there: From the intersection of SC 34 and SC 248 in Ninety Six, drive south on SC 248 for 2 miles. The entrance to the park is on the left.
Lake Greenwood Scenic Shoreline TrailThis is another trail at the Lake Greenwood State Park. This loop trail starts at the campground and follows the lake’s shoreline, then loops back. The trail is 4.4 miles of easy hiking and can be broken down into shorter loops.
How to get there: From the intersection of SC 34 and SC 248 in Ninety Six, drive south on SC 248 for 2 miles. The entrance to the park is on the left.
Baker Creek State Park LoopThe South Carolina State Parks website lists this trail as moderately difficult for hiking and mountain biking. There is a 10-mile loop at Baker Creek State Park which includes several smaller loops.
How to get there: Take US-221 South and SC-10 South toward McCormick