The Dixie girls cross country team restarted just three years ago, but the program is already a state-wide contender.
Last Friday, the Hornets proved it, bringing home the 1A South Carolina High School League State Championship.
“Our team pretty much doubled in size. We didn’t have a girls team for a long time,” Dixie coach Cayce Prescott said of what made the team successful in 2021. “Three years ago, we started our girls program back, and we had 11 girls for two years then this year we had 21. The program is growing and that certainly helped. Of the seven that ran at state, three were new to the team this year.
“They stuck to the training program and were committed and dedicated to it. We started training in June, and they just worked really well. It just paid off.”
Hornet seventh-grader Ashten Stoll finished first with a time of 20 minutes 50.55 seconds.
“She just has talent and dedication,” Cayce Prescott said. “She not only was the state champ, but she was the region champion and county champion. Pretty much every race we have run this season, she has been the top girl for Dixie. She’s just determined and competitive.
“She was the first one on the team to break the school record that was set many years ago. That was her first accomplishment, and after that, has just gone from title to title.”
Freshman Ansley Prescott finished second with a time of 21 minutes 1.39 seconds. Her sister, Rachel Prescott finished fourth, with a time of 21 minutes 28.56 seconds.
The Hornets finished the state race with four girls finishing in the top-10 and six girls finishing in the top-14. None of the seven Dixie girls who raced are older than a freshman.
“I’m proud of them. If you look at the ages across the board, I don’t think it’s that uncommon,” Cayce Prescott said. “I think it is a sport that you can excel at an early age if you work hard. I think that we are just fortunate enough to have that many young girls that are interested in cross country and are mature enough.
“That was the thing that surprised me the most at state. As a team, they’re young and their nerves got the best of them at our regional championship (that) we lost to Southside Christian. For them to be able to get things back together emotionally and get things under control and compete that same team at state and be so far ahead of them, I think that says a lot.”
This is just the second season the Hornets have competed at 1A since the program was revitalized, as the SCHSL didn’t have a 1A girls division in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Several of the girls who competed in last week’s state meet ran at the 2A meet last year. Rachel Prescott finished the highest on the team that year, finishing No. 36 in 2A.
Cayce Prescott believed that year at a higher classification pushed the veterans, who in turn pushed the new runners to a higher standard.
“I think it pushed us for sure,” Cayce Prescott said. “They saw a higher standard and knew what the top times were at 2A. I think that pushed them to pursue some of those top times and push the standard a little higher.”
The Hornets boys team finished second at the state meet, losing to Southside Christian by 24 points. Spencer Wieters finished second in the state with a time of 18 minutes, 32.11 seconds, while Daniel Boyd finished third with a time of 18 minutes 8.17 seconds. Senior Alessio Giammarinaro finished fourth with a time of 18 minutes 24.32 seconds.
Four Hornets finished in the top-15 of the meet.