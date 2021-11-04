Greenwood coach Chris Liner had a simple message for his team before the start of the team’s first round playoff matchup.
“When people get older and look back on their life, they wish they could go back to certain moments,” Liner said.
This is one of those moments.
He admitted it’s a hard notion for a high school student to understand since they have lived a mere fraction of their lives, but he noted they might only have “a handful of opportunities like this in their lives.”
That opportunity is the chance to win a state title, a feat Greenwood has not accomplished since 2012. The five-week sprint begins Friday when the Eagles host Pickens.
“All I’ve got to do is tell them ‘you win or you go home,’” Liner said. “If you don’t get yourself mentally ready to play, regardless of who you are playing, then that’s it.”
On paper, the game looks like a mismatch.
Pickens picked up two early wins against Eastside and Pendleton, but proceeded to lose six of its next seven games to finish the season.
Despite this, Liner said Pickens made it into the playoffs and it has “earned (its) right to be here.”
“In the playoffs, keeping the guys a little bit more mentally on edge is easier because it’s not a double elimination tournament,” Liner said. “You cannot afford to lose.”
Despite some lopsided losses to Walhalla and Easley, Pickens put up 38 points in a win against Travelers Rest on Oct. 22. Liner said the Blue Flames use an option offense similar to what Greenwood ran back in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
“They do run a few wing-T type plays, they run some quick pitch, maybe a little buck sweep and some things like that. It’s really our office just not out of the same formation,” Liner said. “It’s kind of been a little bit easier this week for us to prepare, because our defense is seeing this stuff for two years now. We’re used to that style of football, so I don’t think that’s gonna be a problem for us.”