After the spring season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the return of sports, but more specifically, the opportunity for Ninety Six to defend its 2019 state title highlighted the Wildcats athletic year.
Football continues
to make stridesIn his second season coaching at his alma mater, Matthew Owings continued his rebuild of the Wildcats program as the team went 2-5 (2-3 region) last season.
The Wildcats were led by Michael Cato who was named the I-J Player of the week in October. The senior running back ran for 216 yards and a touchdown in Ninety Six’s come from behind win over region-foe Liberty.
“I’m just trying to play my heart out doing all that I can do for my team,” Cato said in October after winning the honor. “I just want to play hard every single play. It was a relief to get this win. It’s only one win on the season, and we’ve got many more to go. It’s really good momentum for our team, and we’re still hungry for more.”
Martavis Mason dominates in wrestlingNinety Six sophomore Martavis Mason went a perfect 26-0 as he advanced to the individual state championships in Columbia. Mason added the I-J Player of the Year honors to his long list of accolades for his efforts in his first season as a varsity wrestler.
“It was a challenge (coming into this year on varsity),” Mason said in March. “I had to show people who I was. People didn’t really know who I was. I just kept grinding and going to camps and working on my technique. That’s why it meant everything to put myself out there and be able to win state.”
As he returns for his junior year, Mason said that he is looking to improve even more next season.
“I’m proud of myself and what I accomplished this year,” Mason said. “I plan on coming back and doing even better next year. Confidence is the key.”
Softball returns
to state playoffAfter a hiatus of over a year away from the softball diamond, the Wildcats were finally able to try and defend its state title.
It was looking like the Wildcats could repeat as the team went 20-6 and finished the season on a six-game winning streak where it scored a total of 59 runs during that span.
After back-to-back wins against Legion Collegiate and Gray Collegiate, the Wildcats were one series away from a return to the state title game. Unfortunately it went awry as the Lancers swept the series.
“I thought we had a great season,” Ninety Six coach John Coster said in May. “We just didn’t finish the way we wanted to. It’s not the way we wanted it to end, obviously, but I still think we are one of the best teams in South Carolina.”