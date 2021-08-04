With the uncertainty of having a season coupled with a shortened campaign, Greenwood’s football team finally found a slice of normalcy as the Eagles returned to the state playoffs with new head coach Chris Liner.
Take a look back at the school year for Greenwood High’s athletic department.
Liner sparks new lifeThe hiring of former Laurens District High School head coach, Chris Liner, seemed to breath new life into the football program as the Eagles cruised to a 4-3 record (3-1 in Region 2-Class 4A).
On the coattails of a dominant Eagles defense, Greenwood cruised to second in the region as the team kept region opponents to just 62 points. However, for the third year in a row, Greenwood fell in the first round of the playoffs. This time, it was in double overtime to South Pointe, 34-31.
“Those are a group of high-character kids that have been raised right,” Liner said in November. “Everybody wanted to say when I first came back home that these kids weren’t good kids. That is a lie. These kids are awesome kids. Our senior class may be the best senior class I’ve ever been around. And they don’t deserve (having their season end). I hate that I didn’t have them all four years.”
Basketball just misses the playoffsA 4-2 start at the beginning of the season gave Eagles players and fans hope that the Greenwood boys basketball team would make its fifth-straight appearance in the state playoffs. However, back-to-back losses to region foes, Eastside and Greer, dashed those hopes.
Eagles senior, Dalen Boyles, was named the IJ Player of the Year as he averaged 18.4 points per game, 3.2 rebounds per game, 2.1 assists per game and 2.4 steals per game. The Southern-Methodist signee said he knew he was going to be the “focal point” in the team’s offense and felt that he was ready for the challenge.
“It was tremendous growth for a first-year varsity player in his junior season after those few games as a sophomore,” Kelsey Stevens said in March. “The potential has always been there, and it all carried right over into his senior year. He’s just a great kid and a joy to be around. He’s a hard worker that grew not only as a player, but as a person. He took a step forward in every facet.”
Softball takes a big stepWith the loss of Jenna Chaudoin, there were questions heading into the spring season about who would become the starting pitcher for Greenwood.
Those questions were answered emphatically after 8th-grader Aubrey Holland’s perfect game game against Eastside, securing the Eagles first region win of the season.
“Aubrey works really, really hard, as do all of our pitchers and catchers,” Greenwood coach Gerald Gates said in March. “After I congratulated her, I reminded her of the team behind her and the defense she can rely on when she needs.
There’s no superstars on this team. Everybody plays together and they get along well.”
That cohesion carried the Eagles to a birth in the state playoffs as team finished 8-7 overall with a 7-1 record in its region. Despite losing both playoff games, Greenwood with its young core, looks to become a force in the region.