With the coronavirus pandemic looming in the background, high schools across the state had to adjust in order to have a season. With the many compromises made to ensure a safe return to sports, playoffs were shortened to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19.
For many schools, including Emerald, the shrunken playoff pool meant teams such as boys basketball, softball, and boys soccer had their seasons cut short as they did not finish in the top two in the region.
Despite the disappointing finish, Emerald athletics took a big step forward in the 2020-21 academic year.
Dubose era beginsThe beginning of the Tad Dubose regime as head coach at Emerald might not have had the Cinderella ending where he commandeered a one-win team to the school’s first state title since 1998. However, it does not mean the season was a disappointment.
The Vikings finished 2-7 as the team picked up wins against Wade Hampton and Broome. Although the record signifies the third-straight losing season for Emerald, the Vikings were also competitive in three of the team’s seven losses and against Ware Shoals, Clinton and Woodruff, the Vikings lost by one score.
“We’ll go back to work as soon as we can, have a good offseason and get bigger, faster and stronger,” DuBose said in November. “I’m excited because our system is in place and our kids are starting to understand what we’re trying to do. The future is bright at Emerald High School and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”
Girls hoops still dominateA 10-4 record and a Class 3A-Region 3 championship meant that the girl’s basketball team advanced to the state tournament, however it was not a cake walk to make it.
After a monthlong layoff early in the season because of COVID-19 issues, the Vikings went on a roll, winning 10 of its first 11 games before facing Southside. A cold-shooting night ended the Vikings season, but the team lost just four seniors from last season and will look to its young core to carry them further.
“We’re still real young,” Emerald coach Merv Rollinson said. “We need to get better in the post, but I think we’ll be OK. We should have a good chance to be favored to win the region again next year.”
Boys soccer ends just shortThe surprise of the 2020-21 school year was the Emerald boys soccer team. With four weeks left in the season, the Vikings sat just above .500, needing to win out to have a chance at the state playoffs.
The team did just that, winning its final four games and scoring 11 goals in the process. However, the team finished third in the region and was one of the many teams who were snubbed because of the shorter playoff format. Forward Shep Forrester captured the IJ Player of the Year honors after scoring 16 goals in his senior season.