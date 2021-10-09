The life of an outside hitter is monotonous, yet exhausting.
Every time the ball is set in the air, they will perform a routine in three stages: run up, jump and spike, repeating that process throughout the game. They are called upon to drive the offense for their team while opposing defenses will send two players to prevent the spike at all costs.
It’s a demanding position, but for Greenwood sophomore outside hitter Emma Williams, it’s a spot she always wanted to play.
“I have an older sister and I grew up watching her play travel ball and high school ball, so I obviously got into it,” Williams said. “I started going to volleyball camps in the fourth grade and then I played on my first team in fifth grade at Cambridge Academy.”
Williams’ sister, Maddie, was a middle blocker for Emerald High School and was voted the Vikings Defensive MVP in 2015.
Emma said her sister helped her with the small details of being an outside hitter that the average fan might overlook. For example, her footwork before taking off, or the mental aspects of the game and how to push through when the ball isn’t falling her way.
Along with modeling her game after her sister and her former teammate Louisville’s middle blocker Anna Stevenson, the sophomore has become one of Greenwood’s main offensive threats this season.
“It’s very special,” Williams said. “It makes me feel good to be looked as one of the leaders on the team. I just try to talk my teammates up and keep our heads in the game.”
Through the team’s first seven region games, Williams has led the team in kills in four matches while tallying at least two or more aces during that span. Part of her success is that she is left-handed, a rarity in high school volleyball.
“There are plays you can do with lefties that you can’t do with anyone else,” Greenwood coach Mary Hambright said. “(She’s) an amazing, all-around player for us.”
As the Eagles make the push towards the playoffs, Williams will look to use her skills to her advantage.
“I love it. I think (being left-handed) makes me more important on the court because I am so different than everyone else,” Williams said. “The blockers have to set up differently against me then they do against someone who is right-handed and I just try to attack that.”