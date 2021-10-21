Ninety Six has battled through plenty of adversity this season.
The Wildcats, who play at No. 1-ranked Abbeville at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a Region 1-2A matchup, don’t have a jayvee program that feeds into the varsity team. They’ve also missed a host of players for several games because of COVID-related issues.
In two of its three losses, Ninety Six (4-3 overall, 1-1 region) was missing eight and 15 players.
“It may be far-fetched when you look at the scores, but we’re not far from being undefeated right now,” Wildcats coach Matthew Owings said. “I keep telling our guys we’ve got a good team and don’t worry about our record. Let’s see if we can turn a crazy season around and finish on a good note, and hopefully, have a chance to make a run in the playoffs. We’ve got most of our guys, so it gives us a chance to win against almost any opponent.”
Owings knows, though, that Abbeville is not just any opponent.
The Panthers (8-0, 3-0) have blown out every team they’ve faced this season. They have averaged 47 points per game while allowing just five.
“They don’t have many weaknesses,” Owings said. “Across the board, they just look strong everywhere. We’re studying film and trying to find out a place where we can hurt them.”
One area where it might be hard to hurt Abbeville is in the passing game. Since Abbeville safety Jeremiah Lomax moved to outside linebacker, he’s had a school-record four interceptions returned for touchdowns in four consecutive games.
“The safety skills at that position put you in the heat of the battle on just about every play,” Nickles said of Lomax. “That has really paid dividends. His ball-hawking ability is what impresses me. You throw the ball to that side, and it seems like he’s going to be around it.”
Owings said his team won’t reinvent its offense to avoid Lomax.
“The thing is, that guy is all over the field,” Owings said. “Of course, we don’t want to try to target our guys around him as much, but we’re going to do what we do.”
Nickles is impressed with the Wildcats’ athleticism.
“They run their offense to a T,” Nickles said. “They are very well-organized and have very good concepts. I see balance on their offense. The quarterback throws it well. They’ve always been able to run the football. The balance that I see will cause us some definite headaches.”
Ninety Six quarterback Payne Davis is 68-of-130 passing for 975 yards and nine touchdowns.
“He’s progressed greatly,” Owings said of Davis. “It’s easy for him to grow. He’s No. 1 in the senior class. He soaks stuff in quickly. He’s football smart, even though he’s only played a couple of years, and he’s book smart.”
Briant Witherspoon, who has 63 carries for 244 yards and four TDs, and Zayvion King, who has 54 carries for 243 yards and three scores, lead the Wildcats’ rushing attack. Tyrell Wallace and Matthew Deal are the top receiving targets. Wallace has 16 catches for 238 yards and four TDs, while Deal has 16 catches for 227 yards and two scores.
Abbeville is led by running back Antonio Harrison, who has 45 carries for 680 yards and 10 touchdowns. Quarterback Zay Rayford (six TDs) and fullback back J’Marion Burton (nine TDs) have added to the offense.
Abbeville also has been exceptionally efficient, converting on 43% of its third-down plays and turning the ball over just twice all season, while forcing 23 turnovers.