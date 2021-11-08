It’s not often that fans have a genuine impact on a football game.
Sure, a timely cheer or a catchy tune might sway momentum for a brief moment, but football purists will say the game is won and lost between the lines. However, don’t tell the student section at Greenwood High School who through a use of costumes, music and well-timed trash talk, have left a loud imprint at J.W. Babb Stadium.
“It’s a pretty great feeling (to be a part of it),” Greenwood senior Hampton Schoch said. “As a fellow athlete, I know what it’s like to go out there and work in front of your fans. So it’s really fun to be able to support them for all of the hard work that they have done.”
Schoch, a senior leader for the Greenwood High School student section, said the process to get involved in the group begins as a freshman. On Friday night, they are responsible for the pushup board, a platform that is held up while someone does as many pushups as the Eagles put up on the scoreboard.
As a student becomes an upperclassman, they are allowed to choose the section’s theme. This year, the students have cheered in formal wear, in senior citizens costumes and in Penn State-esque White Out.
Senior running back Lowndes Still said it’s a special feeling to run out onto the field with his fellow students cheering him on. When the football season ends, Still doubles as a senior leader for the boys and girls basketball teams.
“They’re always right there and as soon as we get to the gate and we walk out there, they lose their minds,” Still said. “It’s just a great feeling. Coach Chris Liner preaches ‘play for each other’ and ‘play for the G’ and we do that a lot, but when it’s late in the fourth quarter and you’re tired, hearing the people that you sit in class with go crazy gives you such a great boost. It makes you dig deeper.”
Case and point was the start of the second half between Greenwood and Greer. The Eagles needed needed a response after surviving the first half, and a quick score was the fix the team needed. However in an instant, Greenwood got its student section in the game, blowing the proverbial roof off of J.W. Babb Stadium en route to a 35-28 victory.
That same intensity was there when the Eagles captured their first outright region championship since 2012. To Liner, who can look out to the crowd and see his face plastered on popsicle sticks to the more conventional PVC pipe, it’s a fun atmosphere to be apart of and something that indicates the resurgence of Greenwood football.
“This is the kind of stuff that makes high school football unique to me,” Liner said. “It’s something that has been missing here for a long time and I’m glad to see that it is starting to make a gradual return. Most of these guys aren’t going to play at Clemson or South Carolina, but they can remember the time that they played at Greenwood and we want to try to make that the best it can be.”