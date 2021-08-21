WARE SHOALS — The Ware Shoals Hornets opened the 2021 football with a victory over Calhoun Falls, 24-12.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Hornets opened the second quarter with a touchdown from Myles Nelson.
On the ensuing kick, Calhoun Falls drove into Hornet territory. The Blue Flashes drive appeared to end in a touchdown, but a flag overturned the touchdown.
On the following play, Calhoun Falls threw an interception, which Ware Shoals’ Ethan Moore returned for a 70-yard touchdown that extended the Hornets lead to 12.
On their opening possession in the second half, the Flashes got on the board with a Marquice Turman touchdown.
The Hornets answered on their ensuing drive, driving down the field to score their third touchdown of the night. Justice Lomax’s 5-yard run pushed the Hornets lead to 12.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Ware Shoals lined up on the Calhoun Falls 1-yard line facing a third down. Tyler Conklin punched in the touchdown that extended the lead to 24-6.
With 4:34 left in the games, Turman scampered for a 21-yard touchdown. The Flashes, then down by 12, recovered a fumble on the Hornets’ 40-yard line.
Turman got to the Hornets’ 9-yard line before time expired.
Next up for Ware Shoals will be a trip to Ninety Six on Aug. 27.
Calhoun Falls will host Branchville on Aug. 27.