Though its season hadn’t gone the way it wanted, Ware Shoals knew it still had a chance to make the playoffs by taking care of Calhoun Falls on Monday. It came through, downing the Blue Flashes 34-14 at home.
The game, which was originally scheduled for last Friday, had to be moved to Monday because of poor field conditions.
“It was a total team win. We had several kids play well,” Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston said. “We had an opportunity to make the playoffs tonight and we knew that. We weren’t going to let that get by us. I’m proud of our kids because before the game, they decided they weren’t going to let this opportunity get by us.”
This is the second time this season the Hornets defeated Calhoun Falls, as they won the Week 0 matchup 24-12. In that game, the Hornets struggled to hold onto the ball, keeping the game closer than Johnston thought it would be.
On Monday, the Hornets held onto the football, finishing the game with zero turnovers.
“We cleaned that part up,” Johnston said. “I never felt like we were going to lose the football game because we controlled the line of scrimmage. We set up a jumbo package, where we put some of our big tackles in the backfield to let (freshman quarterback Dalton Boyter) run. We got anywhere from eight to 12 yards on that play every time.
“We have a lot of good kids at Ware Shoals. They don’t quit and they don’t lay down. ... We made a point not to lose this one tonight.”
Boyter finished with about 65 rushing yards. Sophomore Justice Lomax finished with 85 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Jaylen Coats finished with 60 yards on eight carries. Boyter also hit Tyler Conklin up the middle for a 40-yard touchdown pass.
Linebacker Marshall Vermillion finished with a team high seven solo tackles.
Ware Shoals travels to McCormick on Friday for its next contest. Calhoun Falls hosts Dixie on Friday.