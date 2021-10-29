The Ware Shoals football team dropped its final regular season game of 2021, losing at home to No. 1 Southside Christian 47-6.
“Southside Christian is a different type of animal. They do things a little differently than schools around here and, we just struggled with their size and speed,” Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston said. “They were much bigger than we were up front and much faster. We are a smaller 1A school that struggles with a dynamic team like Southside Christian.”
The Hornets scored their lone touchdown of the game in the second quarter on a kickoff return by sophomore Justice Lomax. It was just the second touchdown Southside Christian has allowed in region play this season.
“We felt good about that because it was against their starters,” Johnston said. “The biggest accomplishment we had tonight was we came out injury free.”
Even with the loss, the Hornets finish as the No. 4 seed in 1A Region 1. As of Thursday, they are scheduled to travel to McBee in the first round of the playoffs.