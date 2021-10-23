Ware Shoals picked up its second region win of the season, defeating Whitmire 14-12 on Friday.
“It helps the seeding,” Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston said. “We were playing for a better seed in the playoffs and we accomplished that tonight.”
The Hornets scored all 14 points in the first half thanks to rushing touchdowns by Myles Nelson and Dalton Boyter. Johnston said after halftime both teams settled into a defensive struggle.
“I’m just so proud of our guys and our defense played great tonight,” Johnston said.
Ware Shoals will play Southside Christian for its final regular-season game of 2021.