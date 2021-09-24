HONEA PATH — No. 1-ranked Abbeville looked up at the scoreboard early in the second quarter, finding itself in an unusual position.
For the first time this year, the Panthers trailed an opponent.
“Give our kids credit,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. “We really responded late in the second quarter. It’s what we teach our kids. Just keep playing and don’t worry about the scoreboard. Give our offense and our offensive coaches a lot of credit for putting together that drive after they (Belton-Honea Path) scored to make it 15-7. That was huge.”
The Panthers (5-0) didn’t let Belton-Honea Path score again until the fourth quarter, and Abbeville ended up running away from the Bears for a 45-21 win Friday night at Marlee Gambrell Stadium.
“You know when you come to Belton it’s going to be a war,” Nickles said. “That’s a well-coached football team, and that offensive line is second to none. Their skill people really impressed me with the way they run the football.”
Antonio Harrison, the reigning Index-Journal Player of the Week, rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Zay Rayford found success on zone reads in the second half and finished with 100 yards rushing. He also connected with Jay Hill on a touchdown pass.
Abbeville defensive back Jeremiah Lomax had an interception he returned for a touchdown and had two sacks. He was in the B-HP backfield all night, making some bigtime hits. The BH-P defense had to hold him to avoid a third sack.
“When we started, I gave up the first touchdown,” Lomax said. “My teammates picked me up. We just started playing as one. I felt like I needed to do something to give back. That’s why I brought some more energy, to try to give it to the team and get more turnovers and stuff.”
He said he saw the read on the interception all the way.
“It’s just staying together, because we are going to see it again in the playoffs,” Lomax said. “We are going to play a lot of good teams in 2A, and they (B-HP) gave us a good run. That’s what we needed.”
The Class 3A Bears (2-3) came into the game having lost only to undefeated teams, one from Class 3A and another from Class 5A. Nickles was worried about the Bears’ size on the offensive line, but, after giving up the first two rushing touchdowns to BH-P running back Marquise Henderson, Abbeville settled in defensively, and the offense went to work.
Abbeville defensive back Javario Tinch also had an interception, which set up Rayford’s TD pass to Hill on the next play.
Harrison scored on Abbeville’s first drive of the game, but Henderson scored on the Bears’ ensuing drive to even the score. Then the Bears scored again on another Henderson TD run. They converted on a two-point attempt to make it 15-7.
Harrison then answered again with another rushing TD in the second quarter, and freshman Karson Norman ran it in from 5 yards out to give the Panthers a 22-15 lead at halftime.
Addison Nickles made a 24-yard field goal in the third quarter, then Harrison scored yet again for the Panthers, who went up 32-15 entering the fourth quarter. Tinch’s inerception on the second play of fourth quarter led to the Hill touchdown, and then Lomax got his pick-6 on an errant AJ Pendleton pass.
Pendleton, who came in leading the Bears in rushing and passing, was 9-of-15 passing for 74 yards. He rushed for 61 yards.
Abbeville hasn’t lost since the 2019 Upper State championship game against Saluda, which went on the win the state title that year.
The defending state champion Panthers open Region 1-2A play next Friday night at home against Crescent.
GAME SUMMARY
Abbeville 7 15 10 13 — 45
Belton-Honea Path 7 8 0 6 — 21
FIRST QUARTER
A — Antonio Harrison 10 run (Addison Nickles kick)
B — Marquise Henderson 26 pass from AJ Pendleton (Zack Morrison kick)
SECOND QUARTER
B — Henderson 2 run (Jamias Glenn run)
A — Harrison 23 run (J’Marion Buton run)
A — Karson Norman 5 run (Nickles kick)
THIRD QUARTER
A — Nickles 24 FG
A — Harrison 11 run (Nickles kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
A — Jay Hill 37 pass from Zay Rayford (Nickles kick)
A — Jerimiah Lomax 36 interception return (kick failed)
B — Pendleton 15 run (conversion failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — A: Antonio Harris 14-109, Zay Rayford 14-100, J’Marion Burton 8-56, Karson Norman 4-21, Ty Cade 2-(-3). B: Danaterious Burns 11-63, AJ Pendleton 11-61, Marquise Henderson 10-54, Shaheem Robbs 6-16, Eli Strickland 2-9, Rahzel Scott 1-7, Drew Taylor 1-0.
Passing — A: Zay Rayford 2-5-70-0. B: AJ Pendleton 9-15-74-2.
Receiving — A: Jay Hill 1-37, Nick Goodwin 1-33. B: Marquise Henderson 1-26, Eli Strickland 3-20, Drew Taylor 1-14, Nevada Billups 2-11, Danaterious Burns 1-5, Rahzel Scott 1-(-2).
Records: Abbeville (5-0), Belton-Honea Path (2-3).
Next game: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Crescent at Abbeville