LAURENS — When a Laurens free-throw clanged off the rim and onto the floor, Greenwood still had a chance to quell its long losing streak. With five seconds the Eagles raced the ball up the floor, finding freshman Jeremiah Brooks on the right wing.
After finding space, Brooks threw up a prayer, hoping that his 3-pointer would give Greenwood its first win since Dec. 22. In a moment, the anticipation for elation was dashed as Brooks’ shot hit the rim and stayed out, extending Greenwood’s losing streak to eight games as it fell to Laurens, 50-48 on Tuesday.
Brooks’ miss was indicative of a poor outside shooting performance for the Eagles as they went 3-for-21 from behind the arc.
“Our shots just didn’t fall,” Greenwood assistant coach Tay Robinson said. “If our shots fell, I feel that the outcome would have been different. It was a hell of a game, but we have to finish.”
Robinson, who filled in for head coach Kelcey Stevens after he had a “close contact” with COVID-19, said that Greenwood needed to make an adjustment as it made one 3-pointer in the first half.
“In the second half we just wanted to force the issue,” Robinson said. “On defense, we wanted to force more turnover by getting deflections and having more possessions. We had to attack them more in the second half and we did a better job of that.”
The notion of turning defense into offense worked in the fourth, as an 8-point Laurens lead was whittled down to two with less than a minute to go.
It proved to be too little too late as despite Greenwood’s best efforts, it couldn’t stop the Raiders offense. Isaiah Burnside led Laurens in scoring, as he tallied 20 points and was a force on defense, blocking four Greenwood shots.
“That kid is pretty good, he knows how to use his size,” Robinson said. “We tried to go big and we tried to front him a lot, but we weren’t able to do that in some instances. We have to do a better job of doing that, especially if the ball is below the free-throw line or in the corner.”
Greenwood will look to snap its winless-streak on the road against Eastside on Friday.
“A lot of our guys played well in spurts and we have to find a way to get all of our guys to play well for 32 minutes rather than just playing in spurts,” Robinson said.
