Two Lakelands football games scheduled for Friday have been canceled because of COVID-related issues.
Unbeaten Saluda was scheduled to host Ninety Six, but Wildcats coach Matthew Owings said that game won't happen because of COVID issues within his program.
Instead, Saluda will host Rabun County (Georgia) at 7:30 p.m.
Rabun County is 2-1. Saluda is the No. 4-ranked Class 2A team and is 3-0 overall.
Ware Shoals' home football game against Whitmire has been canceled because of COVID issues within the Whitmire program, Hornets coach Chris Johnston said.
Ware Shoals is 1-3 overall, with its lone win coming against Calhoun Falls.
The school planned to honor the Ware Shoals Hall of Fame inductees at halftime of Friday's game, but, instead, they will be honored at 1:30 p.m. at the school. Included among the inductees is former Ware Shoals coach Tommy Davis, who led the Hornets to the 1982 Class 1A state championship against Blackville-Hilda.