In the first three games of the season, Saluda had no trouble building a first-half lead, but that changed after it emerged from the locker room at halftime against Rabun County.
The Tigers, who had worked their way to the No. 3 team in 2A, were down 42 points against Georgia commit Gunner Stockton and the rest of the Wildcats, who had already played on ESPN this season.
Nothing went right for the Tigers in the game. They started with the ball but were driven back. Overall, Saluda had four turnovers, all of which led to Rabun County points.
“You can’t come into a game like that and play bad, and we did,” coach Stewart Young said. “It was just a perfect storm. The game got away from us early, and it was all self-inflected. Once you get down like that, it is very difficult to come back. Once it got rolling, it got rolling bad, but our kids didn’t hold their heads. You can learn a lot from getting exposed.”
While a team never wants to get blown out, Young and the Tigers are learning from the loss and spent the past two weeks trying to correct the small mistakes that added up.
“That’s why we took the challenge. We didn’t have anybody to play and we couldn’t find anybody,” Young said. “It didn’t make or break our season, and I hope we got some of that out of the way. The emphasis on it at practice can only make us better.”
For the past two weeks, the Tigers have worked on snaps. They lost 3 of 4 fumbles during that last game. Defense was also highlighted, as the Tigers struggled to relay calls quickly and were often caught unprepared for the snap and jumped offsides several times in the loss.
The Tigers set out the week after that crushing defeat, as scheduled opponent Mid-Carolina dealt with COVID-19 problems in its program. Now they are back in action, hosting Eau Claire in its first region game of the season.
The Shamrocks (0-4) have struggled to score this season, notching just 30 points through four games — all in their opening loss to Great Falls.
“I tell our kids there are six seasons of football: winter workouts, spring camp and summer workouts, preseason camp, pre-region, region then obviously playoffs,” Young said. “Each level, you have to turn up the intensity and sense of urgency. We’re on level five now, so we have to turn it up even more now. We’re just excited to be ready to play a region game at home.”