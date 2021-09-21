He only touched the ball eight times on Friday, but each one of those eight times, Antonio Harrison made a play.
In Abbeville’s 45-point win, Harrison finished with 151 rushing yards and an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, totaling 237 yards and four touchdowns.
“We just practiced hard during practice and went over everything. We just went out and executed,” Harrison said. “It’s good. I’m thankful for my line, who was blocking good, and my running backs.”
On Friday, Abbeville quickly jumped on Woodland, as Harrison found the end zone on runs of 35 and 23 yards respectively in the first quarter. Along with the 86-yard kickoff return to start the second half, Harrison added a 68-yard run to his stat line, ending his game in the third quarter. He didn’t have to wait on the sideline too long though, as the No. 1 Panthers finished the game in less than two hours.
“It was a good game. We went down there early, ate good and came out and played hard,” Harrison said.
Abbeville has literally ran through the four teams it has played so far this season, scoring 35 or more points in every game this season. A key part of that offensive success has been the fact the Panthers have four backs that can carry the load any night of the season.
Friday was Harrison’s night in the spotlight.
“He’s a great kid to work with. God has blessed him with [athletic ability],” assistant coach Tony Temple said. “It’s nice having him. Last year, whether he was at wide out, tailback, wing or corner, whenever the ball is around him, if he has a chance to make a play he makes a play.”
While Harrison has always been one of or the most athletic players on the field every game, the jump between his sophomore and junior seasons is noticeable because of the work he put in during the offseason. He put a lot of time in the weight room, which allows him to break tackles he wasn’t usually breaking in 2020.
“This year, he’s gotten a lot stronger in the weight room in the offseason, which gives him more confidence running through tackles,” Temple said. “He’s done a good job of doing that.”
While Abbeville has four guys that can carry the load, the Panthers try to make sure they have a balanced attack each Friday night, as each of the four backs gets anywhere between eight to 10 carries a game.
For head coach Jamie Nickles, Harrison’s unselfishness and commitment to the Panthers overall goal of winning a state championship is what has impressed him the most of the junior.
“The thing that has impressed me so much about Tubu is he’s all in. He’s all in to do whatever it is to make Abbeville better,” Nickles said. “That’s just a credit to his parents, coaches and to him. Most of the credit goes to him for being just an Abbeville guy.”