With less than two weeks until region matchups start becoming more of a constant, most Lakelands boys basketball teams are wrapping up their 2021 schedules with various tournaments in South Carolina and even a couple in Georgia.
So far, most Lakelands teams have held their own on the schedule, as almost all 11 teams have a winning record or are at .500
AbbevilleThe Panthers started their season Dec. 7, picking up a 16-point win against Strom Thurmond. Since that time, they have rattled off three consecutive wins, all of which by double digits.
Abbeville has scored points in bunches this season, averaging just less than 72 points per game in their four games this year. So far, it has played just one Lakelands opponent, blowing past McCormick by 32 points on the road.
Abbeville plays its next game today when it travels to Lincoln County. It will play in three more games before the start of the 2022 portion of its schedule.
Calhoun FallsCalhoun Falls has played a majority of its season on the road this year, playing four of its six games away from its own gym. Though they have been on the road, the Blue Flashes are 4-0 on the road, winning by an average of 26 points.
The Blue Flashes lone loss on the season was a four-point loss to region opponent McCormick at home. Even with the loss, the Flashes already have a region win this year
Calhoun Falls ends its 2021 schedule in Georgia, as it travels to Hart County for a tournament.
Cambridge AcademyAfter starting its season winless in five games, Cambridge Academy found some success, picking up its first win against Alleluia Community on Dec. 10.
The Cougars play Providence Homeschool in a tournament to end their 2021 schedule on Dec. 28.
DixieDixie hosted a preseason four-team tournament to start its season, splitting its two games in the two-day event.
Since then, the Hornets have faced three region opponents and three 2A teams, dropping six of those eight games. Dixie’s final three games of 2021 were against region opponents, falling in all three games.
The Hornets take part in the Lakelands FCA Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27, where they play Emerald.
EmeraldThe Vikings started their season by winning the Dixie High School Boys Preseason Invitational. Since then, they have virtually played an All-Lakelands schedule, taking on McCormick, Ninety Six and Greenwood twice during December.
Emerald finished 5-4 before heading to the Panther Classic in Myrtle Beach. At times, the Vikings show they can play fast and tough defense, but they have struggled to stay out of foul trouble and limit turnovers for most of the season.
Emerald will finish its 2021 schedule at home as it hosts the Lakelands FCA Holiday Tournament.
GreenwoodThe Eagles have played tenacious defense and let it fly from behind the arc for most of this season, leading to a 6-3 record.
Greenwood took down area rival Emerald twice and swept Aiken already this season. In their final home game of 2021, Greenwood handily defeated Lincoln County by 56 points.
Greenwood will play in the Greenville Poinsettia Classic before starting its 2022 schedule.
Greenwood ChristianThe Hawks spent a majority of 2021 at home, winning three of their four games at home. Greenwood Christian has mainly played SCISA teams, winning four of those five contests by an average of 13 points per game.
After losing its first game of the year, Greenwood Christian rattled off three consecutive wins. It finished its 2021 schedule with a win against Wardlaw Academy on the road, winning by 23.
The Hawks start the new year on the road, traveling to Wyman King Academy on Jan. 6.
McCormickThe Chiefs started their season quickly, picking up their first two wins by 20 points each. After a tough fourth-quarter loss to Emerald, they rattled off three consecutive wins, including two region wins.
McCormick likes to play fast by creating turnovers with their speed and athleticism on defense, leading to quick points in transition. Outside of the loss to Emerald, McCormick’s only other loss on the year was to Abbeville, who soundly defeated the Chiefs by 32.
McCormick will play today against Whale Branch before playing Laurens in the Lakelands FCA Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27.
Ninety SixFor most of its season so far, Ninety Six has played several 3A teams to get ready for tough region play. The Wildcats’ 3-5 record is a little misleading as they have been in or led several of the games they lost this year.
The Wildcats like to spread the floor and move the ball quickly to find an open shot, primarily around the perimeter. It has proven difficult to stop at times this year but only if the players are consistently hitting shots.
Ninety Six will also participate in the Lakelands FCA Holiday Tournament starting on Dec. 27 and will take on Belton-Honea Path.
SaludaAfter losing its first game of the season, Saluda quickly bounced back, winning its next five games. Of those five wins, the Tigers won four of the five games in a tightly contested fashion, including two games that were decided by one point.
Saluda will play in the Lakelands FCA Holiday Tournament, matching up with Clinton in the first round.
Ware ShoalsWare Shoals picked up its first win of the season against Greenwood Christian on Dec. 6 but has only played three games since, finishing 2021 with a 2-2 record.
The Hornets are led in the middle by Lavarious Posley, who at times has faced triple teams inside the paint. Posley led the team in both wins this year, taking down region Whitmire along with Greenwood Christian.
The Hornets will start 2022 at home against rival Dixie in a key region game.