With 10.8 seconds, Abbeville had the ball.
Point guard Rhasheed Davis held the ball at the top of the key for four seconds then drove right. As he made contact with a Christ Church defender in the paint, he whipped the ball to the near corner, where Javario Tinch was camping.
In one motion, Tinch caught the ball and fired a 3, drilling nothing but nylon and winning Abbeville the Region 1-AA championship 51-48.
"I was just thinking about winning the region," Tinch said. "Last year we didn't win it. We got to start (winning) for these boys. I want them to do well and be there."
Though he had the game winning shot, it was a tough, physical night for the junior. Just minutes before, Tinch, who was battling against 6-foot-10 Jordan Butler all night, caught an inadvertent elbow to the face, sending him to the bench for a couple of minutes to recover.
Though bruised, the junior knew he would make the most of his opportunity when he got back on the floor.
"That was big for him," Abbeville coach Doug Belcher said. "He actually told me, 'Coach, if I get that ball I'm hitting the shot.' He was a man of his word. He hit the last shot. We got it to him and it went down to win the game. (Tinch) was missing all night, but I told him 'you have to keep putting it up.' It worked out in our favor."
But the junior almost didn't get the opportunity to take the shot.
Abbeville's game-winning possession started with 56 seconds left in the game. After dwindling the clock down under 20 seconds, Abbeville tried a shot, a tough layup that clanged off the side of the rim. The combination of Tinch and Davis recovered the ball after a mad scramble. Tinch got his opportunity 10 seconds later.
"We emphasized crashing the boards," Belcher said. "All but the top man had to get back to make sure they didn't get a fast break. We were able to box out Butler a few times. He was able to go over the top of us, but I told them they had to make contact with him, so we started crashing the boards. The ball just fell our way tonight."
Tinch finished with 10 points in the win. Davis finished with a team-high 11 points, while Antonio Harrison added 10 points.
Along with his game-winning 3, Tinch played a huge role for the Panthers all night — guarding Butler, who is the No. 47 player in the country, all night. Butler finished with 11 points for Christ Church, none of which came in the final quarter.
With the win, Abbeville locks up a first seed in the 2A playoffs, which begin on Thursday. Abbeville will host its first round matchup.