For the second consecutive game, Greenwood needed just three sets to dispose of its opponent. This time, it was Abbeville as the Eagles cruised to their third win of the season in straight sets; 25-18, 25-20, 25-14.
Once again, it was the offense, more specifically the trio of Jasmin Aiken, Emma Williams and Addison Manske, who carried the Eagles to victory. Aiken led the team in blocks with three but was also key as a setter, delivering passes to Williams and Manske for them to attack. As a result, they finished first and second in kills for Greenwood as Manske finished with a team high 13, while Williams finished with five kills and five aces.
“We tried to find weak spots and really tried to hone in on mixing up our players tonight,” Greenwood coach Mary Hambright said. “It definitely worked for us tonight.”
The Eagles also had success with adjusting to the Abbeville attack. Through the first two sets, the Panthers looked to get the ball to Garianna Burton or Hannah Beth Hedden for a cross-court spike. With Aiken and Reece Bradberry’s success at reading where the ball was going and getting the block, the Panthers outside hitters began to tip the ball over the rather than the conventional spike.
Hambright said that the team adjusted by sitting their outside hitters further back from the net to thwart the tip attempts.
“We had to be ready for those tips,” Hambright said. “The backline was playing a bit too deep and they realized that we had good middle blockers just like Abbeville has a good middle blocker so we definitely had to be ready for those.”
Abbeville coach Anne Murray New said she is still working on the rotation to keep Burton out on the floor as she continues to adjust to the middle blocker position. Along with that, New noted the Panthers matchup with the Eagles was their first regular season match.
“It’s early (in the season) for us,” New said. “The energy level for us was definitely not there and it was senior night for them so I guess they had a little more motivation to win than we did, but we are excited to play them later in the season.”