With Lakelands teams wrapping up their regular seasons on Friday, three teams were ranked in the weekly South Carolina High School Prep Poll that was released Tuesday.
Most notably, Greenwood moved up to the No. 3 spot, after it defeated the then No. 1 — now No. 5 Greenville Red Raiders. The Eagles captured their first outright region title since 2012 and will play their first playoff game at home Nov. 5.
Greenwood will finish its regular season on the road against 5A Boiling Springs.
Class 2A stayed relatively stagnant as Abbeville remained atop of the polls. The Panthers improved to 9-0 thanks to a 55-0 victory against Ninety Six. Abbeville will look to finish the year undefeated for the second straight season as it will travel to No. 9 Christ Church on Friday.
Saluda moved back up to No. 6 this week as the Tigers got back into the win column against Columbia. The team put up a season-high 65 points in the win after falling to No. 2 Gray Collegiate on Oct. 15.
The Tigers had their game against Batesburg-Leesville on Monday because of COVID-19 issues within the Panthers program. Saluda will not play a game this week.
For the first time since Sept. 29, Dixie was the first team receiving votes in 1A after the Hornets fell to No. 1-ranked Southside Christian on Friday. Dixie’s 42-7 loss to the Sabres snapped a five-game winning streak, however, the team currently sits second in the region.
In order for Dixie to play at home for the first game of the playoffs, it will have to beat Whitmire on Friday.