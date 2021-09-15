On Tuesday, 17 teams traveled from their respective campuses to The Links at Stoney Point to participate in the Greenwood Eagle Invitational. Gilbert High School finished first with a team score of 315 points, while Chesnee’s Sydney Roberts was one of three players to finish under par, finishing with a round of 66.
In its second 18-hole tournament in as many days, Emerald was represented by seniors Caroline Whitt and Randi Allen, who both finished in the top 25 of the 90-person tournament.
“It was very good. I’m very proud of both girls,” Emerald golf coach Gary Odom said. “They both have really grown in their abilities and grown a long way. They do Emerald very proud. I’m proud of both of them, how well they’ve maintained themselves and their scoring abilities. It’s only going to get better.”
Whitt, who has colleges interested in her across South Carolina and North Carolina, finished tied for 17th after shooting an 83. She finished with a 40 on the front nine.
Whitt finished eighth of 72 golfers in Emerald’s tournament on Monday at Cross Creek Plantation in Seneca.
Allen finished tied for 22nd with an 86 Tuesday. She also shot a 40 on the front nine.
“Randi Allen is already committed to Erskine, while Caroline has gotten offers from various colleges in South Carolina and two in North Carolina. They have a very bright future ahead of them in college,” Odom said of his two seniors. “I’m looking forward to seeing big things out of both.”
Greenwood finishes 14thIn the team’s second 18-hole event of the season, Greenwood finished 14th out of 18 teams on Tuesday. Despite the low finish, Greenwood golf coach Chip Whitt said the team achieved its overall total score goal — finishing the match with a 400.
Whitt said shooting at that score or better would ensure the team would qualify and advance to the state tournament.
“It was a great learning experience for us,” Whitt said. “We played the golf course a little bit longer than we have been playing at matches and that was an adjustment. We didn’t putt very well (but) outside of that, I thought we did OK.”
The Eagles were led by Clair Lewis, who finished tied for 17th shooting an 83. Along with Lewis, Greenwood had strong performances from Kathryn Taylor and Ella Brown who finished at 98 and 105, respectively. Whitt said this tournament was a good test for his team as they were paired with two Class 5A schools in Mauldin and Lexington.
“Last week, we played in the Palmetto Preview, which was one of the better tournaments in the state and we played with River Bluff and Bowling Springs,” Whitt said. “Today, we played with Mauldin and Lexington. I want my girls to play with golfers that play a little better than they do most of the time so that they can see what good golf looks like. We’ll travel down to AC Flora to face them in a regular season match this year and year in and year out, they are one of the better teams in 4A. I think playing better competition during the season, will make us better prepared for the postseason.”