NINETY SIX — At 1 p.m. Friday, the last thing on Ninety Six’s mind was playing football.
With more than 6 hours until kickoff, the Wildcats’ coaches, players and family members were at the funeral for Lavonte Robinson’s mother. Although the entire team was there to support its offensive lineman, the Wildcats honored him the only way they knew how — by playing for him in their 18-12 victory over Blacksburg.
“I said after the game ‘It was for Lavonte No. 1, but it was also for us because we deserved it just the same,’” Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. “I’m super proud of the guys. We battled through adversity and they deserve this. They put in all the work.”
Friday night’s victory encapsulated the Ninety Six season as, despite going into halftime tied at 12, the Wildcats had to adjust with players missing. Braden Mitchell, a sophomore who has played in multiple positions especially on defense, played every snap at the inside linebacker position.
Owings said that after his performance, they needed to come with a better nickname for him than the “Swiss Army Knife.”
Mitchell wasn’t the only player who filled in gaps. The Wildcats got contributions from Payne Davis, who tallied more than 150 yards of total offense and added a passing and a rushing touchdown, to Zayvion King, scoring the game-winning touchdown with 25 seconds left.
“We had a very balanced attack,” Owings said. “It comes back to our offensive line, our new (half backs) that we put in the backfield helped. It’s making our guys have to step up, and I think it’s a blessing in disguise for us as long as we can stay healthy for region play.”
The Wildcats also got a huge boost from their defense, which has struggled to limit opposing offenses because of missing players.
Against Blacksburg, who run a similar offense to Landrum, the Wildcats allowed 203 yards of total offense. However, Blacksburg couldn’t convert on third down, going just 2-for-9 in the loss.
“As much as I hate coaching against it, I told the guys that we had already seen that kind of offense,” Owings said. “I think our team mental state was a little bit different and I was proud of our guys for responding the right way.”
GAME SUMMARY
Blacksburg 6 0 6 0 — 12
Ninety Six 0 6 0 12 — 18
FIRST QUARTER
B — Dre Buckson 30 run (kick failed)
SECOND QUARTER
NS — Payne Davis 5 run (kick failed)
THIRD QUARTER
B — Buckson 10 run (kick failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
NS — Matthew Deal 19 pass from Davis (kick failed)
NS — Zayvion King 22 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — NS: Payne Davis 9-67, Briant Witherspoon 15-58, Zayvion King 10-41, Matthew Deal 1-(-1).
Passing — NS: Payne Davis 11-18-96-1.
Receiving — NS: Matthew Deal 4-54, Tyrell Wallace 3-8, Braden Mitchell 1-11, Briant Witherspoon 1-9, Drew Hinton 1-9, Ladarion Waldrop 1-5.
Records: Blacksburg (1-4), Ninety Six (2-2).
Next game: 7:30 p.m. Friday Christ Church Episcopal at Ninety Six.