No. 1-ranked Abbeville has shut out four straight region opponents.
The Panthers travel to No. 9 Christ Church on Friday to battle for the Region 1-2A championship in a matchup featuring a pair of teams with undefeated region records.
“They are the real deal,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said of the Cavaliers. “Outstanding athletes. Well-coached. I’m just really impressed with them.”
Christ Church coach Quin Hatfield agrees with Nickles’ assessment of his team.
“Our team plays fast and physical, and we will look to create matchups that we can take advantage of,” Hatfield said. “We expect to play well, but it will take great effort and execution.”
Hatfield is very much aware of the current streak by Abbeville’s Jeremiah Lomax, who has five interceptions returned for touchdowns in as many games. Lomax is one pick-six shy of tying the national record for INTs returned for touchdowns in a single season.
“Their overall team speed on defense is outstanding,” Hatfield said. “(Lomax) is all over the field and makes big plays every game.”
Christ Church (7-1 overall, 3-0 region) is led by 6-foot-6 quarterback Woods Windham, who is 69-of-128 passing for 998 yards and nine touchdowns, and running back Grayson Klue, who has 98 carries for 1,023 yards and 16 TDs.
“They are so balanced on offense, and, defensively, they are just big, strong and physical,” Nickles said. “They look like they have a lot of speed, as well.”
Windham’s top receiving target is BJ Atkins, who has 27 catches for 432 yards and five touchdowns. The Panthers (9-0, 4-0) will be facing their first true spread team this season.
Abbeville has mostly scored on big plays instead of having sustained drives. Running back Antonio Harrison has 48 carries for 716 yards and 11 touchdowns. He averages about 15 yards per carry.
“You like to have that explosiveness on your team, but you also want to be able to drive the ball against teams like this when you get into a region championship week,” Nickles said.
The Cavaliers’ only loss came against Holy Innocents Episcopal from Georgia. Christ Church has won six in a row, with its closest game during that stretch being a 27-7 win against Crescent. Abbeville beat Crescent 49-0.
“Abbeville presents a big test for our team,” Hatfield said. “They are very good at executing their offense.”
Hatfield said his team’s offensive line put in extra work in the offseason and it has shown in the development of the running game this year.
Defensively, Christ Church is led by middle linebacker Chandler McMaster, one of the leading tacklers in the state, defensive end Carson Shaw, who is disruptive and explosive off the ball, and outside linebacker Walker Hronchek.
Abbeville’s defense is allowing less than five points per game, while the offense is averaging nearly 48.
Panthers quarterback Zay Rayford is 20-of-42 passing for 346 yards and is second on the team in rushing with 60 carries for 460 yards and eight TDs. Fullback J’Marion Burton has 10 TD runs.
Lomax is not the only threat in the defensive secondary for Abbeville. Javario Tinch and CJ Vance each have four interceptions, and Kendall Barr has two.
“We’re just playing good team defense,” Nickles said. “That’s what I’ve seen the past four weeks. We’ve eliminated a lot of the mental mistakes. But this will be our biggest test to date.”
The winner of this game earns a No. 1 seed in the Class 2A state playoffs and will host Region 2-2A’s fourth-seeded team, Blacksburg, on Nov. 5.