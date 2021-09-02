When Jamie Nickles was named head football coach at Abbeville in 2004, he was allowed one hire.
He picked Tad DuBose as his defensive coordinator.
Fast-forward to 2021, and DuBose, who helped Nickles win six of his seven state titles, will be on the other sideline, serving as Emerald’s head coach, when the teams meet Friday at Hite Stadium.
“That will be weird,” Nickles said about DuBose being across the field from him. “That will be different. And, it’s a little scary, too. They know everything about us. We don’t know much about their system names and that kind of thing.”
This is DuBose’s second year as the Vikings’ coach, and this will be the first meeting between Abbeville and Emerald since DuBose was hired.
DuBose took Abbeville’s infamous A-Bone offense to Emerald during his first year. The A-Bone is a hybrid wing offense that best resembles the flexbone, but that is run out of a shotgun formation.
“We’ve tweaked things this year,” said DuBose, who has moved his quarterback under center in what the Vikings call the E-Bone. “We’re one year into doing what we’re doing now, but Abbeville is at a different speed than most people. It will be a tremendous challenge for us.”
The Emerald offense looks more like a double wing this season, but the Panthers’ pawprints on that offense are clearly visible.
“I’m really impressed with their center (John Deal),” Nickles said of Emerald. “He’s a really good player. You throw that in with their backfield. Their backfield is explosive. All four can take it to the house on any given play.”
Key backfield leaders for the Vikings include quarterback Edrekus Tolen and three speedy running backs: Ean Ryans (eight carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns), freshman AJ Anderson, who has 22 carries for 150 yards and a TD, and Jaylen Foster (12-for-99 and a TD). Ryans is also a key punt returner.
“We have to be fundamentally sound on both sides of the ball,” DuBose said. “When you play a team like Abbeville, they’re not going to make a lot of mistakes and give you the game. Those kids play with a lot of heart and a lot of passion. They don’t think they could lose. If you go in there and beat them, it takes a tremendous effort from your team preparation-wise and playing that night.”
Is DuBose thinking about what it’s going to be like facing Nickles?
“It ain’t got nothing to do with me,” DuBose said. “This game is about Abbeville and Emerald High School getting together. Abbeville’s got a good football team. They’re athletic and play the game hard. They play the game the way this game is supposed to be played. They are well-coached, and they are going to be a tremendous challenge for us Friday night.”
Abbeville has vexed opposing defenses by running multiple backs at them. Four of those backs have rushed for more than 75 yards through two games. They include J’Marion Burton (20 carries for 91 yards), Antonio Harrison (9-for-86) and Jay Hill (9-for-76). Harrison and Hill are also receiving threats, each having caught touchdown passes from quarterback Zay Rayford. Harrison ran for a 94-yard kickoff return TD in last week’s game against Newberry.
Rayford leads the team with 18 carries for 105 yards.
“A lot of it is natural ability,” Nickles said of Rayford. “He’s made some really nice runs. I’ve been impressed with all our running backs. We’re a long way from being a good football team, but I do appreciate the effort we are getting.”
Nickles said he’s very impressed with Emerald.
“They have always been talented,” the Abbeville coach said. “They have speed, and they are probably the biggest team we’ll face all year. They are big and strong. “We did see a good offensive line this past week, and we’ll see another one this week.”
The Abbeville defensive secondary has been impressive through two games, and what Nickles considered an inexperienced defensive front, to start the season, has held its own against much bigger offensive lines, including a Newberry one that averaged 300 pounds.
Jerimiah Lomax and CJ Vance have been leaders in Abbeville’s secondary. Vance is also a dangerous punt returner who can hit the edges and dice his way through traffic.