With a year full of virtual meetings and no indoor gatherings, the Greenwood Touchdown Club was back in person and welcomed its members as well as Lakelands coaches, to its first event of the 2021 football season.
During the Monday night meeting, coaches shared a glimpse into what their respective teams might be like and shared stories about their coaching experience. Along with previewing the upcoming season, the coaches also spent time discussing some of the issues their teams have faced or may face this year.
Emerald coach Tad Dubose led off with a poignant speech, discussing his experience of losing players to “the streets.”
“We are losing the young people in this community,” Dubose said. “We’re losing them and we need good people to stand up and take this back over. I’m here to help and I have to talked to coach (Chris) Liner, and I know he is here to help.”
Liner shared those same sentiments made by Dubose as he said that the people of Greenwood need to intervene
“Coach Dubose hit the nail on the head, we are losing our community,” Liner said. “I will come to you. If you got a church group, if you got a men’s group, if you got a youth group of some kids that maybe I (can) help to get on the narrow path that we all need to be on, ask me. I will never, ever, ever turn you down.”
The topic of losing players and having to remain flexible was also shared by Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston, who prepared his team for the first game against Calhoun Falls with just five days of practice.
This was the team’s second bout with quarantine because of COVID-19. Last season, Ware Shoals’ missed the start of its season as the team was quarantined for 14 days and then had to play two games the following week.
“No jamborees, no scrimmage, no live contact at all before I had my first football game on Friday night versus Calhoun Falls,” Johnston said. “Under the circumstances, I was proud of my kids for (their performance). I’m real proud of the fact that coach (Matthew) Owings and I are playing each other next Friday night.”
Owings, who returned to his alma mater in 2019, said his team is very experienced but lacks depth and with some players missing because of COVID-19, the Wildcats look to rebound against Ware Shoals.
“We got a great group of kids. Just the numbers aren’t there. We averaged 25 players this summer, but those 25 were hard rocks. I’d rather go to battle with 25 guys I really want to go to battle with and it doesn’t matter. I love our kids and I think we have a chance to be really good.”
Second-year head coach at Greenwood Christian, Jolly Doolittle, also felt the sting of a shortened bench in his team’s Week 1 loss to Dixie.
“Our school is so small we had 17 varsity players on Friday night and within minutes of the game, we were down to 15,” Doolittle said. “I’ve never been more proud to coach a group of kids to push through that kind of adversity, but we’ve got to stay healthy.”
Saluda coach Stewart Young was proud of his team’s performance as the Tigers defeated Strom Thurmond for the second year in a row.
“It was the first time in school history that we have beaten them back-to-back,” Young said. “That was a lot of fun, but we still have a long way to go.”
Abbeville coach Jaimie Nickles was surprisingly optimistic when speaking about the Panthers.
“I think it starts with our young quarterback Zay Rayford,” Nickles said. “Our offensive line is not great right now, but if he comes around, I think he’ll really give us a chance.”