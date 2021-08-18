With the beginning of the 2021 high school football season fast approaching, so is the start of the Greenwood Touchdown Club. After a year of having to hold meeting virtually, the organization is back to hosting its bi-weekly meetings at Main Event next to Sports Break, which caters the meetings.
“Our Touchdown Club honors the young men in the Lakelands area that have excelled in their performance in football,” board member Steve Riley said. “Our job is to bring them in and to brag on them a little bit.”
The club awards the the offensive and defensive player of the week along with the Lakelands Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Players of the Week. It was also hand out yearly award such as the All-Lakelands offensive and defensive teams, plus the Lakelands Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Players of the Year.
Along with honoring player from the week, the organization will also host guest speakers such as Kelly Gramlich, the host of The Kelly Gramlich Show on 105.5 The Roar, Bobby Lamb, new head football coach for Anderson University, and Corey Miller, former USC Gamecock who played with the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings.
Riley said that all of this is apart of the Touchdown Club’s mission to attract younger people to sign up.
“We’ve been pretty successful,” Riley said. “We’ve had five or six new members its all about getting the word out. We are pushing to get the younger crowd in. We do have several young guys joining we got a few younger sponsors this year, so we’re slowly making that happen.”
The group will host its first meeting of the season Monday as members will be joined by all 10 Lakelands football coaches to give insight into the their upcoming season.
If you are interested in signing up, membership is $125 and you can contact Steve Riley at (864) 992-3445 or by email at steve@eisandmore.com.