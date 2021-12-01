Coming out of the halftime break, the Calhoun Falls girls basketball team led by six. The Flashes had forced turnovers and controlled the speed of the game, but they were struggling to make shots, especially in the paint.
That changed in the second half, as the Flashes started to get shots in the paint to fall. Defensively, they allowed just eight points in the final 16 minutes of the game, leading to a 47-25 win.
“I told them that we going to do a little bit more man-to-man, something we didn’t do in the first half,” Calhoun Falls coach Joseph Cade said. “When we got in man-to-man, it helped us turn the ball over a little bit.
Of those eight second-half points, only two came in the third quarter, both of which came at the free-throw line. Cambridge made just one field goal in the fourth quarter.
In the first half, Cambridge took advantage of some holes in the Flashes’ zone, knocking down several mid-range shots. When Calhoun Falls made its defensive shift, those gaps in the defense disappeared.
In the first half, Calhoun Falls was settling for midrange or 3-point shots. Once it started playing its man-to-man, Calhoun Falls was forcing turnovers along the perimeter, which turned into easy transition layups.
When they played in the half court, the Flashes were moving the ball quickly, creating openings inside the paint.
“I just told them to try to pass the ball around. We were a little too anxious,” Cade said. “Mostly, I wanted them to drive the ball to the basket. We missed too many inside the shots in the beginning.”
Autumn Thomas led the Flashes in scoring with 17 points, while Jasmine Cade and Anastasia Gillam each finished with 10 points.
The Cougars were led by Faith Hawley and Jillian Mapes, who finished with six and five points respectively.