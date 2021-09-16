It’s been no secret the 2021 schedule was going to test the Greenwood Eagles and, according to coach Chris Liner, that was by design.
Through four games, the Eagles faced two teams that were ranked in the top 15 in Class 4A (Catawba Ridge and North Augusta), while opening the season on the road against Hillcrest the preseason No. 11 team in 5A. After going 4-0 and climbing to No. 5 in the rankings, the Eagles will arguably face their toughest matchup of the season — six-time state champions, Dutch Fork.
“Anybody that follows high school football will probably tell you that Dutch Fork is the best team in our state and has been for a while,” Liner said. “They’re one of the best teams in the country and their record proves it, and over the last (few) years, they’ve been as good as it gets. Our (mindset) is, ‘why wouldn’t you want to play them?’”
Liner said the players and the coaches are excited for the opportunity to play against the defending Class 5A state champions that have picked up right where it left off last season. The 2-0 Silver Foxes come into their matchup with Greenwood outscoring their opponents by a total of 93 points.
A key contributor of the lopsided number is Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green. The junior has tallied more than 230 yards rushing along with five touchdowns. Green exploded against Byrnes, rushing for 170 yards and a touchdown in a 56-25 win over the Rebels.
“They’re not super flashy, but they are better at what they do then anybody that tries to stop them on either side (of the ball),” Liner said. “They have some really good high school football players mixed in with some superstars. Not everybody on their team is a Power 5 guy, but they have some of those guys for sure. But they also have a lot of really good high school football players that believe in what they do within their system and they don’t make mistakes.”
Coming into Friday’s game, Liner said Greenwood is the closest it has ever been to having the full roster at his disposal. Running back Lowndes Still was back at practice this week after missing the past two games because of COVID-19 protocols. In two games, Still rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 15 attempts.
With a healthy Still coming back to a humming offense, Liner accepts the challenge of trying to take the unanimous No. 1 ranked team in 5A.
“I rather be 7-4 or 8-3 playing great teams because once you get to the playoffs, there’s not going to be anybody in our playoffs is going to be better than these guys,” Liner said. It gives us an opportunity to see a team that would be better than anybody we would even play for a 4A state championship.”