For the first time in more than four years, Amanda Deason broke out her red Keds.
The shoes are not an every game style choice for the Cambridge Academy girls basketball coach; rather, they are a symbol for strength and unity. During their final home game of the season, the Cougars hosted a "Red Out" to honor Deason's daughter, Rosey, who was born with a heart defect.
Students, players and fans joined Deason and wore red to raise awareness for the disease and to honor Rosey.
"It means a lot to me," Deason said. "Every time we have a 'Red Out' game I want to win and I want to win big."
It was the first time the school hosted a "Red Out" since 2018. Deason said because of COVID-19 and not having a home game in February, which is Heart Health Month, according to The Heart Foundation, the event didn't happen.
To celebrate its return, players warmed up in red shirts that read, "Cambridge Academy Red Out 2022" and before the game, Rosey and the 6-year head coach, received a standing ovation from the crowd.
It's been a long road for the Deasons. When Rosey was 6-months-old, she had to have open-heart surgery as she was born with two chambers in her heart rather than four. A few years later, Rosey had another heart surgery, this time to fix a leaking mitral valve.
Despite the struggle, Deason said her daughter is now "thriving" after both surgeries.
"It's really great," junior Faith Harvely said. "(We're) just being there for coach and for her family. Her kids are the sweetest things ever and I really love hanging out with them. It's just great to be around them and be able to support her."
The boys basketball team was also decked out in red, and in honor of its three seniors, their names were placed on red posters.
"This is a huge day not only to celebrate senior day, but we come together as a community to (raise awareness) for Congenial heart disease," Cambridge boys basketball coach Eddie Mattocks said. "It's so awesome to see us come together as a community. We've come a long way just in this year is becoming a family so that's really special."
'We knew it meant a lot'
Spurred by the "Red Out," Cambridge girls topped King Academy, 33-19 on Thursday. The Cougars used a 14-point second half to cruise past the Knights, picking up their eighth win of the season.
"It's great whenever we get a win, but it's a little (sweeter) when it's a 'Red Out,'" Deason said. "I might get a little mad (during the game) but I'm telling you, I'm still going to be happy at the end of the day."
Jillian Mapes led the way for the Cougars, finishing with a game-high 13 points. The sophomore also dialed up two 3-pointers in the win.
Along with Mapes, Cambridge found production from Izzy Southerland, who tallied nine points, as well as Addison Leopard and Zaylee Landmesser, both recording four points.
"We were excited for the win because we knew it meant a lot," Harvely said. "We wanted to be able to support her in any way we could. We really tried hard in practice because, we really wanted this one."
'This place is really special'
The storybook ending for the girls game, did not rub off during the boys matchup, as a 10-point run, followed by an 8-point run allowed the Knights to cruise to victory over the Cougars, 46-29.
A major factor for both King runs were its ability to get offensive rebounds. The frontcourt duo of Seth Gross and Colten List, who led the team in scoring with 16 and 14 points, respectively, kept possessions alive for the Knights.
"They were fundamentally sound," Mattocks said. "They had a game plan, they stuck to it and they wore us down as the game went on. In order to beat a team like that, you've got to be technically sound, you have to do everything right and they took advantage whenever we got lazy or slow or sloppy."
Despite trimming a 20-point halftime deficit down to 10, Cambridge struggled to score with consistency, especially from behind the arc going 6-for-27 from 3.
Maddox Lee led the way in scoring with 12 points, while Panos Migdalas and Spence Hagood each tallied seven points.
"We are generally a really good shooting team and I think that that bites us in the butt sometimes," Mattocks said. "Sometimes we get trigger happy with the 3. Whenever it works out, it's great, but when it doesn't, you see what can happen. We just have to learn to discipline to our game plan."
After the game, Cambridge honored seniors Nick Allison, Matthew Strutko and Charles Price. Mattocks said that trio "set the ground blocks for the culture that we're trying to build here."
"Coming into this year, they were a part of two teams that won one game in two years," Mattocks said. "They didn't need to work hard. They could have just slacked off and been like, 'hey, we don't win here and that's not what we do,' but they competed for me every day. I'm super proud of them."