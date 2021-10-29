BOILING SPRINGS — It took Greenwood four drives to put the game out of reach for Boiling Springs on Friday as the Eagles cruised to their eighth win of the season, defeating the Bulldogs, 45-21.
The four scores all took less than seven plays to make as the Eagles used a steady diet running the ball to gash Boiling Springs’ defense. Ve Morton finished with 131 rushing yards on 16 carries, while Daylan Rappley, Lowndes Still and Ty Patterson all finished with more than 50 yards on the ground.
“We’ve got some really good offensive players,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “Our first 13 are some really good offensive players and you’ve seen it in every game and even in the game we lost, we had more 300 yards rushing. We do a really good job of moving the football, we’re only bad when we don’t protect it.”
Despite the offensive production, the Eagles fumbled the ball five times in the win, the most all season. Liner said a part of that was because he was trying to give everybody game reps with the playoffs starting next week.
“Unfortunately, we had some untimely turnovers, but that’s part of it,” Liner said. “We have to have a ‘next man up’ mentality because we are not that deep. We were trying to get a lot of these kids who deserve to play in the game and we did that.”
The multiple turnovers allowed Greenwood’s defense to show its merit facing a short field. Boiling Springs could only capitalize on two of the Eagles’ five fumbles as the defense, led by Josiah Jeffery, allowed 286 yards of total offense.
Outside of a one-play dash for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play of the game, Greenwood was able to contain the Bulldog offense and force a turnover of its own thanks to an interception by Donovan Boyles.
“(Boiling Springs) has a couple of running backs that can fly and they showed it tonight, but I thought we were physical and didn’t give up many completions,” Liner said. “Plus we were able to stop them quite a few times with a short field. Overall I thought we played pretty good.”
GAME SUMMARY
Greenwood 21 10 7 7 — 45
Boiling Springs 7 7 0 7 — 21
FIRST QUARTER
B — Jeremiah Thomas 80 run (Kaillou Touch kick)
G — Daylan Rappley 15 run (Allen Laymon kick)
G — Lowndes Still 12 run (Laymon kick)
G — Ve Morton 28 run (Laymon kick)
SECOND QUARTER
G — Rappley 7 run (Laymon kick)
B — Ketron Adams 17 run (Touch kick)
G — Billy Pruitt 30 FG
THIRD QUARTER
G — Rappley 25 run (Laymon kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
B — Kam Williams 6 run (Touch kick)
G — Seth Henderson 12 pass from Rappley (Laymon kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — G: Ve Morton 16-131, Lowndes Still 5-67, Carson Lewis 5-62, Daylan Rappley 7-52, Ty Patterson 1-18, Tyquone Lindsey 1-5. B: Jeremiah Thomas 8-117, Kam Williams 18-78, Ketron Adams 10-29, Jacob James 5-15, Charkei Singleton 1-(-2).
Passing — G: Daylan Rappley 5-8-51-1-0. B: Ketron Adams 3-8-34-0-0, R’Kevious Wingo 1-3-15-0-0, Jacob James 0-1-0-0-0.
Receiving — G: Karlnyious Norman 3-24, Seth Henderson 2-27. B: Kam Williams 2-31, Quez Thompson 1-8, Brent Fowler 1-3.
Records: Greenwood (8-1), Boiling Springs (1-8).
Next game: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Walhalla at Greenwood