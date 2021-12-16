In late September, Emerald defensive lineman Robby Harrison announced he was taking his talents to the West Coast where he would play for Arizona State. On Wednesday, he made it official, signing his letter of intent in front of his family, friends and coaches.
“It’s very exciting and something different,” Harrison said about signing. “It’s something that not everyone gets to experience. I feel like it’s a big thing not only for me, but for my community.”
Harrison signed at Next Level Fitness, where he has been training and developing his football abilities since he was in the fourth grade. For the 6-foot-3 lineman, the choice to sign there was easy — Next Level Fitness has been part of Harrison’s career from the start.
“I’ve been here since the fourth grade. They took me under their wing at the (YMCA),” Harrison said. “We first started at the (YMCA). It was great but it was better when we got our own place. ... It’s big because it’s made a big impact on my life... I felt that it was only right if I signed here, because this is where I started and it’s what has got me here today.”
Harrison is rated as a three-star by the 247Sports composite and as the No. 24 player in South Carolina. He finished his senior year with 60 solo tackles, 28 assisted tackles and 16 tackles for a loss.
“Robby has been a staple for us up front ever since I’ve been at Emerald,” Emerald coach Tad Dubose said. “Robby is a fine young man. I can’t say enough good things about Robby Harrison. All we can do now is hope and pray that blessings flow on him as he goes to Arizona State and makes his mark out there.”
Harrison plans to enroll at Arizona State in January so he can get started on his degree and learn the playbook as be battles for playing time for the 2022 season.
“I wanted to learn the playbook and get ahead on school,” Harrison said. “I want to get my doctorate in early childhood (education). I’m going to get my bachelor’s (degree) in early childhood (education) and also fall back on criminal justice... I basically had all my credits, so I thought ‘go ahead and get a head start, learn the playbook and compete in the spring.’”